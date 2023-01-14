The House adopts a new dress code for women who must cover their arms





The Missouri House of Representatives on Wednesday proposed a bill that would restrict the dress code for women in the state House, but not tighten the dress code for men, eventually passing a version of the bill calling for women to cover their arms. The dress code was updated from 2021, in which women could wear dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots,” to now state that the outfit Appropriate dress for women in the House would be jackets worn with dresses, skirts or slacks and dress shoes or boots. The legislation was proposed by Rep. Ann Kelley (R) and was met with strong opposition from congressional Democrats in Missouri. A man charged with murder after his body was found in a burning vehicle at Wythe Co.

Missouri State Rep. Raychel Proudie (D) called the motion “ridiculous” as he spoke in the House, adding, “We are fighting again for a woman’s right to choose something and this time, that’s how she covers herself,” according to Heartland Signal. . “Do you know what it’s like to have a bunch of men in this room staring at your top trying to decide if it’s appropriate or not?” State Rep. Ashley Aune (D) asked upstairs at the Missouri home, according to Heartland Signalbefore continuing to further criticize the motion as “ridiculous”. The bill’s sponsor, State Rep. Ann Kelley (right), responded to Aune, saying, “You’d think all you’d have to do is say ‘dress professionally’ and the women could take care of it!” reports Heartland Signal. Other Democrats, like State Rep. Peter Meredith weighed in on Twittercriticizing fellow Republicans, “the caucus that lost its mind over the suggestion of wearing masks during a pandemic now spends its time focusing on the small details of what women should wear (especially how to cover their arm) to show respect here.” Women hold less than a third of the state legislature, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and while the House dress code is debated every two years, the men’s dress code has not been debated for the 2023 session. Ultimately, according to the Washington Postthe Missouri House adopted a modified version of the proposal, which allows women to wear blazers, cardigans and jackets, but still requires that their arms be covered.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfxrtv.com/news/national-news/house-adopts-new-dress-code-for-women-requiring-covering-of-arms/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos