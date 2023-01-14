How the creators of M3gan designed the costumes for the dolls

A doll’s clothes can be as memorable as those worn by a human, especially if that doll has a taste for blood.

Talky Tina, the demonic toy made famous by The Twilight Zone, had her plaid dress with a delicate lace-trimmed collar. Annabelle, the sinister doll who first appeared in The Conjuring, has her white leg-sleeved dress. And even those who haven’t seen Childs Play (or its sequels) are probably familiar with Chucky and his blue overalls.

The titular horror movie star M3gan is another killer doll known for her killer outfit. Not least because M3gan, whose name is pronounced as Megan, wears a striped silk twill scarf tied in a bow tie for most of the film, a clothing choice that tends to elicit strong reactions.

M3gan, which stands for Model 3 Generative Android, is a life-size artificially intelligent doll designed to provide companionship and emotional support until a programming glitch turns her into a Terminator-like killing machine. There are parts of the film where the doll is played by a high-tech puppet, but in most scenes M3gan is played by 12-year-old actress Amie Donald, wearing a mask.