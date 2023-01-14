Fashion
How the creators of M3gan designed the costumes for the dolls
A doll’s clothes can be as memorable as those worn by a human, especially if that doll has a taste for blood.
Talky Tina, the demonic toy made famous by The Twilight Zone, had her plaid dress with a delicate lace-trimmed collar. Annabelle, the sinister doll who first appeared in The Conjuring, has her white leg-sleeved dress. And even those who haven’t seen Childs Play (or its sequels) are probably familiar with Chucky and his blue overalls.
The titular horror movie star M3gan is another killer doll known for her killer outfit. Not least because M3gan, whose name is pronounced as Megan, wears a striped silk twill scarf tied in a bow tie for most of the film, a clothing choice that tends to elicit strong reactions.
M3gan, which stands for Model 3 Generative Android, is a life-size artificially intelligent doll designed to provide companionship and emotional support until a programming glitch turns her into a Terminator-like killing machine. There are parts of the film where the doll is played by a high-tech puppet, but in most scenes M3gan is played by 12-year-old actress Amie Donald, wearing a mask.
M3gan, who has big eyes with long dark eyelashes and dirty blonde hair that falls below her shoulders, wears the bow tie scarf with an inverted pleated shift dress layered over a striped long sleeve shirt, white stockings and ruffles. Shiny black Mary Janes. Gerard Johnstone, the director of M3gan, described the doll as having clothes that evoke 1960s mod fashion and long, flowing hair like Mod Squad actress Peggy Lipton.
I wanted it to be classy and sleek and unexpected, almost like the toy equivalent of those 60s car shows, where the car would appear on the turntable and everyone would be blown away, Mr Johnstone said.
The film’s original script, written by Akela Cooper, only referred to M3gan wearing children’s clothes, Mr Johnstone said. Putting her in a loose shift dress was both a stylistic and practical decision.
M3gan must move quickly and smoothly. She has to run on all fours. She will attack people, he said. With the shift dress, I could see the possibilities.
About 25 versions of the dress were produced by the films’ costume and wardrobe department. They went all the dancing, all the killing, said Daniel Cruden, the film’s costume designer. Lizzy Gardiner, an Oscar-winning costume designer who created M3gans’ main outfit with Mr Johnstone, said the pussy-bow scarf was also painstakingly reproduced.
We needed so many perfect replicas that each had to be cut and sewn by hand with the stripe in the silk in the exact same place, she wrote in an email. It had to be fluid without being bouncy. Tall but compatible with a tiny girl. Like a doll but avant-garde.
During the development of the M3gans wardrobe, many other possible outfits ended up on the floor of the locker room. Initially, I wanted her to have a bunch, Mr Johnstone said. But by giving it a signature look, this suit can really be the focus, he added. People could dress up as her for Halloween.
Where did you look for inspiration for M3gans clothing?
GERARD JOHNSTONE I was on Pinterest every night looking at fashion, trying to figure it out. Originally it was just me and my wife, for a female perspective. I kept going back to the 60s because of the details and the fabrics. Everything was so rich. And Gucci children’s dresses ended up being a big source of inspiration. I loved a yellow with red ribbons that I saw online, but we couldn’t physically get our hands on.
If Gucci was such an inspiration, why doesn’t M3gan carry the label?
JOHNSTONE I was wondering if we could board them. But you have to get approval and that takes a long time, especially when you’re doing a horror movie, so we went our own way. We had not proven ourselves. The hope now is that it wouldn’t be too hard to get designers if we did another movie.
Daniel Cruden If a toy from a movie gets a license and there is no clothing endorsement, it could be considered for-profit reproduction. Although I had found a pair of vintage Gucci sunglasses, we went through them to make sure they could be used.
When viewers see M3gan commit her first murder, she wears a different outfit—a black cape with gold buttons and a fur collar, black stockings, and leather gloves. What inspired this look?
JOHNSTONE It was a sort of subversion of Little Red Riding Hood. I also saw her a bit like Damien from The Omen. The black gloves were a practical consideration as the gloves made the hands more robotic. And it’s a doll, it must have accessories.
Speaking of accessories, in another scene, M3gan wears a pair of purple sunglasses. Why?
JOHNSTONE I really fought for her to have this moment. It felt like it could be awesome or ridiculous. I was afraid that some people would think, Will this lessen the fears? But once everyone saw her really rock the look, they started to get on board.
CRUDIAN We had a real hunt for sunglasses because we knew they were going to be a statement.
JOHNSTONE I wanted Prada.
CRUDIAN We ended up with a brand called Minista, they came from a children’s shop in Auckland, New Zealand.
What are some of the outfits that didn’t make it into the film?
CRUDIAN There was a scene that showed different M3gans on a turntable wearing looks I created for her. One was French-inspired, with a black beret, black turtleneck and high-waisted flared silk pants. We had a beach M3gan with a peasant blouse, beach hat and sneakers. Equestrian M3gan had jodhpurs and riding boots. The sporty M3gan looked like she was ready for tennis.
JOHNSTONE Daniel pulled off a very Audrey Hepburn look with a scarf and sunglasses. But the eyes were on an M3gan dummy, and she didn’t look alive. If we could have done this with our main M3gan it would have worked. It was shameful.
Interviews with Mr. Johnstone and Mr. Cruden have been edited and condensed.
