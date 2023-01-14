Reviews | Missouri Legislature dress code must save us from women’s shoulders





Comment this story Comment On Wednesday, the Republican-dominated Missouri House of Representatives decided to pass its a wild and precious legislative life focusing, like a laser, on the issues that matter most to the people of the state: the dress code for female legislators. All I can say is: Thank God! The brave people of the state of Missouri had been cowering for months in a state of panic, knowing that unless swift legislative action was taken on the first day of the new session, a Missouri legislator could, without no warning, see a woman shoulder. I almost don’t want to type it! I’m sorry you had to read the word, which may have forced you to picture one in your mind and derailed your legislative business for the month. Sh***der. It’s better. I have already done too much harm. Imagine the shock and horror of seeing a shoulder that belonged to a woman who was using it at the time! The mind wavers. The jaw drops to the floor. I can’t think of anything less respectful. One shoulder, covered not with a blazer, but with a sort of unthinkable unstructured scarf! An abomination in the eyes of the law, and of all right-thinking citizens! The new rule states that appropriate attire for women must be business attire, including jackets worn with dresses, skirts or slacks, and dress shoes or boots. The sweaters, formerly authorized, are out! Cardigans have been the subject of debate on the pitch, could one be enough to do the duty of a blazer? After all, this is the Missouri legislature, not a Taylor Swift’s Scrapbook! They had to think about the consequences. Follow Alexandra Petri the opinions of Follow I once saw a woman’s shoulder actually, two shoulders not covered by a blazer. She was dressed in a robe, complete with some sheet, but that, as the legislators wisely noted in their statute, was not enough. It was a statue, atop the United States Capitol; I don’t know what sick, disrespectful perv put it there, but I’m still recovering from the ordeal. I thank the gods that I am not a male legislator (those who are most seriously affected by such shows). I read a story that someone saw the Venus de Milo by mistake (heard it was art) and is still in the hospital, moaning in agony. We all know how many male lawmakers have suffered this fate, thanks to a previous dress code that didn’t stop for a moment to consider them people. These legions of men saw an envelope, hastily slipping on a human shoulder in the Missouri Capitol, and had to abandon public life altogether to spend their days screaming and staring at the wall. Sometimes at night I still hear them screaming. Their lives, as they know them, are over. So many lives, taken completely out of the hands of their owners and made to serve the whims of a legislature that didn’t think it was a big deal to allow shawls and sweaters, that didn’t consider the impact on people’s lives of their careless words. Missourians sat there last year amid major flash floods, worrying: Will my lawmakers shield their eyes from the sh***der? They’d better focus on that, they thought, than on the infrastructure. I know it’s also important to try to make it harder for the state constitution to be changed through a ballot initiative because the voice of the people could be heard, which could be very inconvenient. But first ! First, they must seek to swaddle all those hideous, disgusting appendages and hide them from sight! Ugh, ugh! You’d think people so horrified by the sight of an innocent shoulder wouldn’t want to, on purpose, delve deeper into other people’s bodies and adopt cruel and dehumanizing restrictions on their medical choices, but you’d be wrong.

