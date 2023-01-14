Council orders dress code after Oakville trans teacher wears fake breasts





For months, the Halton District School Board refused to do anything about complaints about teachers’ clothing. Now they’ve reversed course Get the latest from Adrian Humphreys straight to your inbox Register Photo via Twitter Content of the article After four months of international uproar, the Ontario school board that employs a gender-transitional teacher who wears huge sexualized prosthetic breasts under tight-fitting tops inside the classroom has agreed that teachers must maintain appropriate and professional dress standards. Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Coming out of a private session of a specially called Halton District School Board meeting last week, trustees publicly passed a resolution to develop a policy on staff dress and decorum in the classroom. . PS published Sign up to receive the best daily stories from the National Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for your registration! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of NP Posted will soon be in your inbox. We encountered a problem during your registration. Try Again Content of the article The motion passed unanimously. It comes after the school year at Oakville Trafalgar High School, west of Toronto, was largely overshadowed by controversy, outrage, protests, legal letters from frustrated parents, petitions and a series of anonymous bomb threats and hit lists angry at education officials. Be it resolved that the principal develop a professionalism policy that outlines HDSB’s expectations of all staff, including the requirement to maintain appropriate and professional standards of dress and decorum in the classroom, indicates the motion. Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article The motion said the policy should be consistent with a report on the matter that has not been made public. An interim report on the progress of the policy is due next month and the final policy by March 1. With no debate and opposition to the motion, it seemed easy, but for months board and school officials steadfastly refused to do anything about complaints about teachers’ clothing. . Parents of the children at the school say school and board officials have curtly refused to allow any questions or discussions about it. It should have happened in September. Something should have been done in September and from the start I knew it was possible, said Celina Close, a parent at the school and spokesperson for a parent group that formed during Controversy. Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Why didn’t nobody stand up and do the right thing in September? Why didn’t they pass this unanimously in September? Why didn’t they think of the children, why didn’t they think of the community, why didn’t they think of education in September, when it passes unanimously in January? Ultimately, Close said moving the boards is a step in the right direction. I’ll hold off on my celebration until I see what comes out of everything. I am cautiously optimistic. A request for the board to interview Margo Shuttleworth, school board president, and Curtis Ennis, board education director, was declined. Ennis released a written statement: HDSB’s commitment to human rights remains rooted in our core values ​​and our commitment to every student and staff who identifies as a member of an underserved and underrepresented group, and our approach is informed by the opinions of leading labor lawyers. firms with human rights and equity advisors. Advertisement 5 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article This commitment and approach will continue to be applied as the HDSB seeks to realize this motion, Ennis said. On Wednesday, he emailed school board staff repeating that same statement. In a copy obtained by the National Post, his email to staff was longer. I continue to be proud of the inclusiveness, compassion, kindness and respect that I see daily in our schools, the email said. I am so proud to be part of the Halton District School Board and to see how our staff continue to promote positive learning and working environments to ensure safe and inclusive spaces for all students, staff and the community. Hours later, during the public portion of a regular school board meeting, Ennis apologized for his email without directly saying what was wrong. Advertising 6 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article He said his intention was to stay consistent with some of the messages we’ve sent out so far this year and allay some of that fear and anxiety. If the impact of this message did not resonate positively with anyone, that is certainly not the intention or the spirit in which I sent it, he told the administrators. Meanwhile, despite a change in the council’s response, another anonymous bomb threat on Friday prompted police to carry out another safety scan of Oakville Trafalgar High School. The school remained open and classes continued. There may have been a dozen or more threats since the teachers’ dress controversy first caught the attention of students and parents, and then the world after photos and videos were posted online from the classroom. Advertising 7 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Several of the threats sent by anonymous mail were filled with profanity, extreme anti-transgender language, and explicit threats of bombings and murder against the school, the board, and the entire Oakville community. Some pushed the school to be evacuated. Over the past few weeks, the Halton Regional Police Department has received threats against schools and other public places in Halton Region. These threats typically indicate a bomb or explosive and/or other threats of violence and are typically received via email, said Const. Steve Elms. Although none of the threats to date have proven credible, HRPS is investigating each and initiating appropriate bomb threat protocols if necessary. Advertising 8 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article HRPS investigators believe that all of these threats are related and our officers are working tirelessly with our community partners and other agencies to complete these investigations. We recognize that these threats continue to be extremely stressful for the community and those specifically targeted. Public safety and security remain our top priority, every day. Email: [email protected] | Twitter: AD_Humphreys Teachers’ college releases review of Oakville teacher who wears huge fake boobs as parents ponder lawsuit Oakville school bomb threats against trans teacher linked to threats against Boston Children’s Hospital Share this article on your social network Get the latest from Adrian Humphreys straight to your inbox Register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/halton-district-school-board-oakville-trafalgar-high-school-transgender-teacher-dress-code The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos