Marta Churchwell: Fashion Featured in an Exhibition Closing Soon | Lifestyles

BENTONVILLE, Ark. Fashionistas interested in American fashion history and its cultural influences have until the end of this month to visit Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour, the latest exhibit at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

This is the museum’s first exhibition showcasing American fashion as an icon of global visual culture, amplified by film, television, social media, and even the red carpet extravaganzas of the fashion industries. television, film and music.

This is not one of the typical museum exhibits that employs art to give context to our history and culture, one of its strengths. This exhibit reverses that and shows how our culture, as well as technological innovations in manufacturing, have influenced fashion.

Featuring more than 100 garments and accessories from the 1790s to today, the exhibit focuses heavily on the work of designers, primarily Native American and Black designers, and those who immigrated to America.

One area of ​​the exhibition traces the varied roots of our best-known designers, with Halston originally associated with New York department stores, Tommy Hilfger coming from the music industry or Ralph Lauren from new-fashioned design houses. yorkers.

While this gives names to fashion trends, it seems to bog down general ideas about American fashion throughout our history.

The exhibit opens with a brief exploration of early American fashion, noting how President George Washington was a proponent of locally produced fabrics and viewed American-made fashion as a political statement signaling independence from England.

Even then, denim was at the forefront of fashion fabrics, its popularity cemented by its affordability and durability compared to other fabrics of the time. Aided by slave labor and the ability to mass-produce the cloth in the 1850s, the United States began to dominate the cotton industry and overtake the European market.

After this brief overview of how America carved out its initial place in fashion history, the exhibit quickly moves on to 20th-century cultural influences on fashion.

Music videos from the 1953 film The Wild One and the 1955 film Rebel Without a Cause show how fashions influenced by the film industry have held their own over the decades. The video storyboard notes that leather jackets and jeans have remained synonymous with rebellion after being worn by Marlon Brando in The Wild One and James Dean in Rebel Without a Cause.

Offering examples of how fashions of the past have influenced those of today, the exhibit zooms in on the zoot suits of the 1940s. pendant watches heralded the evolution of modern street style from oversized clothing, bold accessories and distinctive headwear.

One of the most obvious impacts of culture on fashion occurred in the 1960s. The pop art movement of this era drew inspiration from everyday cultural imagery included in advertising campaigns, comic strips and consumer goods in general. The rebellion of the counterculture aligned with pop art in fashion as a challenge to the elitism of the couture industry.

Pop artists Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein were instrumental in shaping the fashion of this era. The exhibit offers examples of their influences through two dresses, one designed in Lichtenstein’s cartoon-inspired style and the other designed in Warhol’s repetitive commercial imagery printed on a paper dress used to promote Richard Nixon in his presidential campaign.

As a woman, I was stung by an exhibition area that focused on how underwear influenced our concepts of physical beauty. Corsets emphasized our silhouettes by drawing attention to the busts by tightening the waistline. Other underwear followed suit through the centuries. It was encouraging, however, that the storyboards from the exhibits underscored that our concepts of beauty are changing and that today’s designers are celebrating and designing for all body types.

In an example of how far our fashion trends have come, an exhibition area focuses on how designers are making virtual reality their own. They now include digital clothing for avatars, and fashion consumers are creating virtual wardrobes for the online metaverse.

The exhibition runs until January 30 and tickets are $12. It’s free for members, veterans, SNAP participants and youth under 18. Tickets can be reserved online at www.crystalbridges.org.

Since Fashioning America can be visited quickly, you might also consider visiting a smaller exhibit, Entre/Between, an investigation into the history of Latinx life in the United States.

The exhibit explores themes of American frontier history, work experiences and identity that have affected Latinx communities. Part of the exhibition includes paintings, photos, sculptures and videos at Crystal Bridges, while video works and related performances are presented at The Momentary, Crystal Bridges’ sister museum, located in the heart of Bentonville.

The exhibition is free at both locations.