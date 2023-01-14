Margot Robbie Wears Red Valentino Dress at Babylon Premiere: See Photos





It’s been a rather fashionable week for Margot Robbie, who attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday night in a custom-made pale pink Chanel dress. The Oscar-nominated actress is an ambassador for the French design house, and the romantic Barbie-worthy dress took 750 hours to create. As pretty and sweet as the Chanel look is, Robbie has worn bolder options during herBabylon press tour, and kept that energy going days later when she went in an entirely different style direction by attending the UK premiere of Babylonin London and donated an eye-catching bright red Valentino dress. While the Chanel dress had a chevron print and a fitted knee-length silhouette, this Valentino dress was all about the bold hue and voluminous shape. From the front, the high-necked maxi dress had something of a loose smock aesthetic, with a peek at thin, delicate straps. When the Aussie actress turned to the side, however, she peeked at the dress’ dramatic open back. The real strong point is surely the inverted cape effect of the draped sleeves, visible from the back and the side of the set. It gives an Old Hollywood vibe, in the best possible way. Subscribe to the Observers Lifestyle newsletter It doesn’t look like Robbie was accessorized with a handbag, but there may have been hidden pockets or a neatly placed clutch somewhere in the folds of Valentino’s puffy red dress. The actress wore her hair in beachy waves, held in a low ponytail (to better show off the dress’ most exciting feature) and wore bright red lipstick that appears to be almost the exact shade of the dress. Capes have had a real moment on the red carpet (and in street looks) lately, but perhaps Robbie’s latest Valentino ensemble will usher in the era of the reverse cape. Below, check out all of Margot Robbie’s best photos at theBabylonLondon premiere. All featured products are independently selected by Observer’s editors. When you purchase something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission which supports our work.

