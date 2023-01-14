Prince Harry’s fashion rejection is a fashion statement in itself

Comment this story Comment

When it comes to the British royal family, clothes matter. And not just for fashion-conscious watchers (however, as retail increases known as the Kate Middleton effect implies, they make important for fashion-conscious observers). In the famous understated world of the monarchy, where royals are frequently seen and rarely heard, clothes say what the royals themselves don’t.

Clothing conveys rank and position; at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September, scandal-ridden Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military titles, was prohibited to wear traditional ceremonial military dress. Clothing communicates deference and formality: As Meghan, Duchess of Sussex revealed in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, during the reign of Elizabeth II, members of the royal family were not expected to wear the same color as the Queen at public events. The clothes even made visible rebellions when on the move: Princess Diana broke Palace wardrobe and grooming rules by wearing plunging necklines, non-British clothes and red nail polish when she was at odds with his in-laws.

So it’s also important when an estranged prince proclaims that he just never cared about clothes.

Prince Harry’s new book Spare made headlines this week for its revealing descriptions of his life as a misfit royal. In one anecdote, Harry mentions that he used to buy his everyday outfits from discount retailer TK Maxx. (a subsidiary of the American TJ Maxx, slightly modified in the name to avoid confusion with pre-existing UK retailer TJ Hughes). Harry too reveals that when he was a student at Eton College he often found himself flustered and late for lessons thanks to his elaborate school uniform, and that growing up he often had to be scolded to replace his shoes when he continued to wear a worn pair. As a rule, I did not think about clothes. I didn’t fundamentally believe in fashion, and I couldn’t understand why anyone would, he says in the book. Writers would point out a photo of me and wonder why my pants were so long, my shirts so wrinkled. Not very princely, they will say. You are right, I think.

Arguably, men in the British royal family are under less pressure to look eternally chic than, say, their female counterparts. But still: Prince Philip could always be counted on to nail mismatched broken combination. King Charles III has his faithful crusaders. Even Prince William, whose personal style is relatively conservative, made a signature of the summer linen shirt.

On the other hand, who among us can remember the details of any an outfit that Prince Harry chose to wear in public, in addition to the Nazi military Halloween costume who got him in trouble in 2005? Compared to those of his royal parents, Harry’s clothing choices seem almost remarkably understated. A visual cue that he sees himself as different from his family? Certainly. And lately, that seems like one more signal that he won’t be partaking in the tradition of letting the outfits do the talking.

During his press tour for Spare and over the past few years, Prince Harry’s wardrobe has been particularly understated, devoid of many eye-catching touches of either good or bad varieties. The What Meghan Wore blog, which tracked Harry’s wife’s clothing choices and informed consumers of where they could buy the same or similar pieces, is now up and running. mainly on Instagram. But on his website, you can still find a page titled What Harry Wore. In stark and almost comical contrast to Meghans Manolo Blahniks and personalized louis vuittonthe page lists the affordable and tasteful Everlane shirts, Adidas Gazelle sneakers and 7 For All Mankind chinos that Harry wore in the late 2010s.

In the years since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and moved to the States, Harry’s normcore rebellious tendencies have only deepened. For his 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper on Sunday, Harry wore a dark crew neck jumper over a white Oxford shirt. On Good Morning America and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert later in the week, Harry wore neat gray suits and unbuttoned blue shirts only slight variations on the ensemble he wore in his explosive 2021 interview alongside his wife with Oprah Winfrey. (Unlike his father and brother, who tend to wear ties on television appearances, Harry has gone tie-free for all.)

Harry & Meghan, released last month, finds Harry sitting for interviews in a cotton crew neck and no-logo long-sleeved polo shirt, both black. In smartphone footage shot at the Sussex home on the Montecito coast, Harry wears Nondescript outfits, baggy solid-colored t-shirts paired with plain light-colored jeans or gym shorts as he walks the dog, working on his laptop and kicking a soccer ball (sorry, soccer) with his son on his shoulders.

If you’re looking for fashion statements, look elsewhere in my family, Harry’s outfits have always seemed to say; lately they come with a really extra. I’m just a regular California dad now. Quietly surprisingly, Harry is like many other men in the Western world who work in offices and play with their children in the backyard on weekends. And for a guy who grew up in an environment almost entirely antithetical to that ideal, that’s a statement in itself.

Harry, of course, is no ordinary California dad. But by dressing like one, by wearing clothes that almost exceed no messages alone, Harry creates the perfect conditions for a book like Spare to achieve its goal, which, as he told Colbert on Tuesday evening, is to finally deliver the other side of the story, after 38 years.

In the interview, Harry pointed out that in his family, where the motto is Never Complain and Never Explain, the traditional way of getting a message across is indirect; rather than telling the truth directly to the press, members of the royal family could plant stories with anonymous sources or leak them through their press offices. Or, perhaps, conveying it in their body language or their fashion choices. The book itself is Harry’s rejection of that tradition. I am the source of this book, he told Colbert. Instead of hiding behind anonymous sources, these are my words, from my lips.

In other words, Harry’s wardrobe choices successfully ensure that his clothes aren’t the story. Instead, his story remains the story.