Inside Aritzia, America’s Hottest Fashion Chain

Aritzia Inc. appeals to American teens and twenties with a playbook that feels out of step with today’s often gloomy retail environment.
The company offers a high quality service, including personal buyers. Discounts are rare. And it expands slots instead of shrinking them.
The stores are beautiful and the service is excellent, said Mark Petrie, an analyst at CIBC World Markets who has covered Aritzia since its IPO in 2016. It’s a compelling intersection of value and quality where few other brands live. .
Executives are calling this intersection everyday luxury, and that translates to deals ranging from US$400 double-breasted wool coats to US$80 mini-dresses. This strategy is working in America, where Vancouver-based Aritzia started ramping up store openings a few years ago. Sales in the United States in the past 12 months to November have increased 78% to $1 billion and now exceed its Canadian operations, where its first store opened in the 1980s.
On Wednesday, the company announced sales and adjusted earnings for its third quarter that beat analysts’ estimates. Aritzia expects revenue for the current quarter to reach $600 million, beating analysts’ forecast of $525.9 million.
But some analysts worried about shrinking profit margins due to rising costs. The stock fell on Thursday, but in the long run, investors were rewarded. Aritzia shares have risen around 75% over the past two years, while the SPDR S&P Retail ETF has fallen 8.1% and the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
Aritzia stands out for its meticulous attention to customer experience. A team of architects and designers develop each location individually, creating a bespoke mix of local influences, natural materials, bespoke furnishings and art, according to the company’s website.
Trying on clothes is also different. Most stores do not have mirrors inside changing rooms, and instead have communal mirrors that require customers to enter a public area to see how items fit. This promotes greater interaction with associates to help style and recommend additional products.
Its packaging also aims to be an outlier, with online orders neatly folded and packed in crisp white Aritzias shopping bags to mimic in-person shopping.
The brand had the advantage of being a new concept in an American market where many large clothing companies such as Gap are losing their luster. Aritzia also has plenty of room to gain new converts as she is still relatively unknown. The company didn’t do much consumer marketing. Instead, he relied on stores to promote himself. It has fewer than 50 in the United States, but plans to open seven this year.
All of this likely adds up to market share losses for US competitors, according to Neil Saunders, US analyst at consulting firm GlobalData.
This threat will only grow if Aritzia maintains its trajectory of success, Saunders said.
Brian Hill, who comes from a family of Canadian retail executives, opened the first free-standing Aritzia store in an upscale mall in Vancouver in 1984. The goal was to serve young women with significant disposable income. , but don’t want disposable clothes, Hill said. in a 2009 interview at a time when fast fashion chains such as H&M and Forever 21 were booming.
About 20 years after its founding, Aritzia operated only 15 stores. But following an investment from private equity firm Berkshire Partners, expansion accelerated and the chain entered the United States in 2007. When Aritzia went public just under a decade later and raised $400 million, it had about 75 locations. (Now it works 113.)
Hill stepped down as chief executive last year and now serves as the company’s executive chairman. He is still the main shareholder of Aritzia with almost 19% of the capital and also controls around 70% of the voting rights. Jennifer Wong, who started her career at Aritzia as a style consultant in 1987 and worked her way up, became CEO in May.
We’re very well known and loved in Canada,” Wong said in an interview. And now we want to become famous in the United States. This has really taken off in recent years.
On a recent weekday afternoon in New York’s Soho neighborhood, the Aritzia on Broadway was one of the few crowded stores. Shoppers tried on coats over their street clothes to avoid long lines for changing rooms. Others stretched out on leather sofas or had complimentary matcha tea.
A block north is another Aritzia site called Super World, dedicated solely to the Super Puff, a goose down jacket that sells for up to $350 USD and took off after Kendall Jenner snagged it. worn in an Instagram post from 2018.
Super World is one of about 10 internal brands that the company uses to target different parts of the market. A line called Wilfred is whimsical and modern, while another dubbed Tna is youthful lifestyle, Hill said during an October investor presentation. In total, they generate about 95% of sales.
Aritzia reached this point without spending a lot on traditional ads. Besides paid influencer partnerships, much of his marketing success has come organically, in part because he counts celebrities such as Meghan Markle among his fans. An active Reddit page with over 25,000 members is dedicated to product reviews and recommendations.
Customer loyalty allows Aritzia to get away with a stricter 10-day return policy to bring a purchase back to the store, versus the industry standard of 30 days. It also rarely discounts, except for two annual sale events.
It’s a habit of buying at full price, which is really healthy for any retailer, said Martin Landry, analyst at Stifel Financial Corp.
With any fashion success also comes the risk that consumers’ attention will shift to the latest TikTok trend or direct-to-consumer brand. Even so, the seven analysts tracked by Bloomberg who cover Aritzia recommend the equivalent of buying the company’s shares.
Sometimes it keeps me awake at night thinking about what trimester it breaks? said Dylan Carden, an analyst at William Blair & Co. But I’ve been thinking about this for three or four years now that I’ve been covering it. They are just outstanding traders.
