Missouri lawmakers tear up ‘ridiculous’ change to house dress code





Women in the Missouri House of Representatives called this week a ridiculous amendment that limits how they can dress. The dress code amendment, proposed by State Rep. Ann Kelley (R), requires women to wear jackets, which include blazers and knit blazers, with their outfits. The amendment passed on Wednesday as the State House debated its rules, an act they typically pursue every two years at the start of a new General Assembly, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Missouri Rep. Ashley Aune (D) slammed Kelley for supporting the amendment before the two fought on the Missouri House floor. Do you know what it’s like to have a group of men in this room staring at your top trying to decide if it’s appropriate or not? … This is ridiculous, says Aune. Ma’am, you’re right, it’s ridiculous, it’s absolutely absurd that we even have to talk about this in the House, Kelley retorted. So why are you doing it? …I agree, so why did you mention it? Aun replied In response to MO State Rep. Ashley Aune (D) questioning the need for the dress code change, sponsor Rep. Ann Kelley (R) said: “You’d think all you had to do was say ‘dress professionally’ and the women could handle it!” pic.twitter.com/75gbaGnzZu — Signal Heartland (@HeartlandSignal) January 11, 2023 Democratic State Rep. Raychel Proudie also slammed Missouri House Republicans over the amendment in an impassioned speech. There are things in this set of rules that I think we should be debating, but instead we are fighting, again, for a woman’s right to choose something, and this time that’s how she covers herself, Proudie said. The lawmaker then asked why she couldn’t wear a $1,200 suit she bought herself because someone who didn’t have the range told her the piece was inappropriate. These people need to stop playing at taxpayers’ expense with this kind of nonsense, for real. Proudie tweeted. MO State Rep. Proudie (D) takes aim at House GOP members pushing a dress code for women requiring them to wear jackets in a rules bill. “I spent $1,200 on a suit, and I can’t wear it to the People’s House because someone who doesn’t have the range tells me it’s inappropriate.” pic.twitter.com/uORB2OWTXW — Signal Heartland (@HeartlandSignal) January 11, 2023 Representative Brenda Shields (R) said the amendment was intended to clarify the language of dress codes, according to the Post-Dispatch. The dress code previously described appropriate attire for women as dresses or skirts or pants worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots. Women make up less than a third of Missouri House members. The controversial amendment has also raised concerns among some men in the State House, according to USA Today. I wish we could just drop that and let people wear what makes them comfortable, professional and respectful, said Rep. Peter Merideth (D), who called the road amendment really dangerous for all of us. Yes, the caucus who lost their minds over the suggestion that they should wear masks during a pandemic to respect the safety of others now spend their time focusing on the small details of what women should wear (in particular how to cover your arms) to show respect here. — Representative Peter Merideth (@PeterforMO) January 11, 2023 Kelly, in a statement on his Facebook pagesaid he received numerous hateful calls, emails and messages about the amendment and said the proposed change was intended to clarify the dress code. Before the House can begin its work, rules must be adopted. This is something that the chief clerk, who is responsible for decorum, has been asking for many years to have in our rules. Now it’s fixed, she wrote. The Republican added that she spoke less than five minutes to correct a grammatical error in the rules, and she believes she wasted no time. Why is it wrong to encourage professionalism? If there’s a time to honor traditions and be professional, it’s in the House…I’ll make no apologies for standing up for those things, Kelley said.

