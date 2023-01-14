Milan Fashion Week Men F/W 2023: Gucci at DSquared2





The menswear season continues with Milan Fashion Week Mens A/W 2023, heralding an eclectic schedule that spans both the city’s stalwarts – Prada, Giorgio Armani, Fendi among them – and a small but energetic contingent of young designers offering a new vision of Italian style. . The week opens with the introduction of a new chapter at Gucci, following the departure of creative director Alessandro Michele last November, continuing through the weekend with JW Anderson’s second Milan release, the first collection of menswear by Marco de Vincenzo for Etro, and a series of presentations and events taking place throughout the city. Here’s the best of Milan Fashion Week Men’s A/W 2023, as it stands. The best of Milan Men’s Fashion Week A/W 2023 Dsquared2 (Image credit: Courtesy of DSquared2) Dean and Dan Caten said they were “looking back to look forward” with an unapologetic A/W 2023 collection that found its tie in their very first runway show which took place in 2003. In it, Naomi Campbell – brandishing two shopping bags – memorably sprinted up the steps of a grounded Boeing (in heels), before turning and heading down the runway. It has since become one of fashion’s most shared clips, an example of the Caten brothers’ playfully unbridled brand of camp. Last night’s show began in a teenager’s bedroom – with rumpled sheets and poster-covered walls – for an exploration of the rebellious dress codes of youthful archetypes: “the geek, the jock, the goth , the emo and the woman”. “The freedom to be whoever you want to be,” the twins said of remaking those stereotypes, playfully merging distinct elements of Y2K dress – trucker caps, low-rise ripped jeans, cut-out tops to reveal the navy – with irreverent slogans, ‘Choke’, ’24-7 Star’, ‘Recycled Teenager’ and ‘Livin’ Doll’ all over. The models, which included an array of TikTok stars and social media personalities, walked the runway with Campbell-inspired panache – “the full energy of Dsquared2,” as the notes describe it. 1017 Alyx9SM (Image credit: courtesy of 1017 Alyx 9SM) Matthew M Williamson turned to American artist Mark Flood – known for his punk-inspired pastiches of American culture and the contemporary art world – for his A/W 2023 1017 Alyx 9SM collection, with a retrospective of Flood’s work at Milan’s Spazio Maiocchi gallery offering the show. background. Flood’s slogans and artwork also appeared throughout the collection in a series of collaborative pieces – some designs created for the show, others existing – which added visual richness to Williamson’s harsh minimalism. The influence of technical sportswear remained strong, with running apparel emblazoned with the Alyx logo worn over tailored jeans or trousers, while a rebellion streak showed in stud and spike frills shaped like thorns, appearing on the knee of leather pants, on the toe of a boot, or around the neckline of an otherwise unadorned floor-length halter dress. Gucci (Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci) Expectations were high for Gucci’s A/W 2023 collection, which marked the first since the departure of creative director Alessandro Michele in November last year. Presented in the round – in the center, Marc Ribot’s American noise-rock trio Ceramic Dog provided the live soundtrack – the house said the collection was centered on the idea of ​​”improvisation as methodology”, an apt metaphor for an in-house team, lacking creative leadership, attempting to define a new chapter for the historic house in just a few months. Initially, the collection looked like a throwback to Michele’s early home collections – suggested by the reappearance of the fur-lined backless loafer, one of the designer’s first cult pieces – with languid cuts, oversized overcoats and shirts romantic oversized silk dresses, delicately ruffled at the collar and cuffs. Over the course of the collection, these ideas evolved in new directions – a nod, according to the house, to the “multifaceted creatives and craftsmen who make up the house of Gucci” – which ranged from nods to Tom Ford’s Gucci mandate with stacks of silk scarves, navy and crystal-studded denim cut-off t-shirts) to colorful oversized boiler suits and motocross pants, dancewear-inspired leggings, ribbed knits and wide boatneck sweaters. The suggestion was a more low-key take on luxury for the house, but what comes next is anyone’s guess – Michele, of course, was chosen from the in-house team. Perhaps the next creative director of the house is already waiting in the wings. Stay tuned for more from Milan Fashion Week Men’s A/W 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wallpaper.com/fashion-beauty/milan-fashion-week-mens-aw-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos