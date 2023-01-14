Fashion
All the January fashion news you should know in one place
The fashion cycle never sleeps and with this month blurring between getting back into the rhythm of things and catching up with work, it can feel like we’ve missed January’s best fashion moments. Did you catch the executive musical chairs at LVMH or the New York Fashion Week cal exit? (Yes, the parades are right around the corner!) If not, before you start panicking on Google for information, scroll down a little further.
TZR brings you the CliffNotes version of every industry launch and event you need to know about for the rest of this month. The first is the aforementioned NYFW calendar, which again welcomes a host of new and established designers into the fold. Second, so many labels are launching collections filled with accessories and cool clothes to buy, if your New Year’s resolutions include upping your wardrobe game for 2023. I, for one, look for statement jewelry to wear on my Zoom calls as a quick way to freshen up my sad sweatshirt and t-shirt outfits.
Ahead, you’ll find TZR’s latest roundup of must-have fashion events for January so you can stay up to date with all the exciting new launches and shopping events. You won’t miss any important moment.
CFDA Releases Official NYFW Schedule
New York Fashion Week in February kicks off with Rodarte on February 10 and concludes with LUAR closing the calendar on February 15. This season you can expect names like Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Coach, KHAITE and more. in the an exciting program of events. For those who can’t attend the shows in person, don’t worry because you can see it all on the CFDA Fashion Hub Track360.
Louis Vuitton enlists KidSuper to co-create its next menswear collection
It’s Jan 19, Louis Vuitton will present its Fall/Winter 2023 men’s collection in partnership with Colm Dillane, founder of KidSuper. According to vogue, the show will be directed by Lina Kutsovskaya and French directors Michel and Olivier Gondry, who have made a prelude film to the show. Fans can also expect a major celebrity moment at the event from a notable music star. The house has yet to announce a permanent menswear creative director since the death of Virgil Abloh in 2021, so this latest partnership with Dillane is an exciting opportunity to test the waters.
Tiffany & Co. celebrates the global launch of its Tiffany Lock collection
Brand ambassador Tiffany & Co. Ros stars in new campaign that celebrates luxury jewelers’ global launch Tiffany lock collection. (This is also the label’s first all-gender jewelry collection.) Shoppers will be able to browse a variety of rings, earrings, and pendants on-site with additional pieces to drop off later this year. For Blackpink fans who want to shop the exact piece Ros is wearing in the pictures, she’s rocking the Lock diamond sparkling bracelets.
Dior launches a new handbag
If you need to refresh your handbag collection, add the new Diors Lady 95.22 bag on your shopping wish list. Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, it was unveiled for the first time during the house’s fall-winter 2022-2023 show. The new style is a reinterpretation of Lady Dior’s beloved labels for a 2023 audience. You’ll notice both handles are delicately refined with leather and metal while the bags feature the classic Dior charms as also seen on the Lady Di design. Only certain retailers will carry this style, so if you like it, look for it as soon as possible.
Chanel launches its Coco Crush campaign
Blackpinks Jennie is joined by Chanel ambassadors Margaret Qualley and Amandla Stenberg as the faces chosen for the latest houses Coco Crush Campaign. For those who haven’t followed this category, her Chanels fine jewelry collection which is inspired by the label’s quilted pattern. You can shop from a variety of diamond earrings, bracelets, and rings in yellow gold, beige gold, or white gold.
Banana Republic partners with Liya Kebede
banana republic brought in model and style guru Liya Kebede as a design consultant and asked her to reimagine her favorite pieces from her archives for a limited-edition capsule collection. The drop (date TBD) will consist of seven items ranging from a safari dress to a work jacket to a pair of vintage pants with prices between $150 and $300. I wanted to select pieces from the Banana Republic archives that made people feel liberated and strong in their clothes, a kind of purpose in their stride, ready for the world, Kebede said in a statement.
Victor Glemaud launches a new exclusive label HSN
Designer Victor Glemaud, known for his knitwear, has collaborated with HSN to create a size-inclusive line, which offers garments in sizes XS to 3X with all items retailing under $100 each. These are clothes that will bring joy and make everyone smile, Victor Glemaud said in a statement. That’s why it was important that the new VG Victor Glemaud clothing line be accessible to everyone in order to spread the joy to a wider audience. You can buy the line on HSN.com and stay tuned for her second collection in February 2023.
