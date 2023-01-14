Shameless flamboyance dazzles in DSQUARED2’s F/W 23 show





The unabashed flamboyance dazzles as the brand shows up at Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

The idea of ​​seeing the world through the eyes of a young person ostensibly denotes a kind of worldview in its own right, but for Dean and Dan Caten of Dsquared2, the concept goes beyond innocence. For their fall collection, the duo focused on teenage freedom as a theme. The way the growth process moves from courage and freewheeling to the slow ability to perceive consciousness through trust. In lesser hands, that could have meant Western-influenced leeway for this season’s energy. It reads: jackets with fringes and denim with stars on the knees mixed with cropped jersey tank tops in Darlin and Emo prints, paired with embroidered heeled boots. Often the clothes spoke for themselves without great intentions of interior dialogues. Somehow more ambitious than stripped down sets since it leaves no templates to follow. Their preppy badges embroidered on v-neck sweaters, men’s outerwear chests, and lapels of women’s bomber jackets looked universally wearable; minus, widened duchess satin parkas, lace undergarments, and camisoles sewn like a curtain skirt. Designers are adept at revitalizing the familiar. In a season filled with maximalism, neutral button-ups and play on denim, they’ve managed to infuse their collections with enough quirkiness to make them stand out. There were plenty of layers to unbox in Dsquared2’s fall offerings. First, one could spy airy singlets that transitioned into an alluring layer of freshness, which featured details such as undershirts and cropped ribbed pants mixed with wide-leg men’s shorts, while checkered jackets shortened were paired with women’s shorts. Two different moto-style leather jackets with asymmetrical shoulders have been cut and merged into a new design, worn with matching leather pants. Then came playtime: the volumes became more fluid for more appeal, packing more geek, jock, goth, emo and woman. The Dsquared2 collection shares stereotypes that break and recompose with a contemporary conviction, the freedom to be whoever you want to be. The reason why denim, better said elaborately quilted with contrasting proportions of ultra-wide or tiny models, and trousers over chinos, outerwear with a boom and the Dsquared2 DNA of mashups mixed with a cowboy feel, puffer jackets or chunky knits with lingerie lace tank tops and shorts. Yum. Because in Dsquared2’s ever-evolving style category, quirky ideas turn out to be the most interesting. With their generous volumes and excessive eccentricity, these are clothes that will seduce those who are not afraid of a split or a cold shoulder. Tailoring was also a priority: denim aprons were layered over men’s leggings or women’s hot pants, while jeans and bray denim skirts had a low rise. In conceptual terms, they’re staples equally brimming with sin and innocence, intentional and vivid, resulting in a byproduct of youthful novelty, a phenomenon that has become a fixture in recent seasons. The finale, a multitude of jackets, sweaters and sporty numbers with a flamboyant side. But that’s what makes it such a success. Shameless flamboyance, with the tongue placed firmly in the cheek. Head below to see the looks for yourself, right now…

