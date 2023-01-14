The A-list vintage fashion retailer

When Amal [Clooney] wore this dress, we had 500 Instagram followers within minutes. I thought there was a bug. I even called IT, says Marie Blanchet, vintage saleswoman based in Paris and founder of Mon Vintage. She references the beaded John Galliano dress from 1999 that she bought for Clooney to wear to the premiere of her husband Georges’ film ticket to paradise in September of last year.

A similar stir was caused by Rihanna when she appeared in a 1995 Galliano kimono cocoon coat; by Adwoa Aboah in a Tom Ford dress for Gucci; and by Meghan Markle in a Courrges haute couture trapeze coat during her pregnancy, all sourced by Blanchet. Recently, a team of Grammy-nominated American rappers asked Blanchet for two Herms bags in time for Christmas. One, a particularly rare 1984 tricolor Kelly alligator, was valued at more than 60,000.

The Blanchets showroom in Paris Saint-Germain-des-Prés is an Ali Baba’s cave of fashion treasures. Hanging from a Pierre Jeanneret folding screen, a museum-quality cream Balenciaga coat from 1955 and an original painting from the Alexander McQueens Platos Atlantis collection, with dress pins placed by the designer himself. A blue and white Roberto Cavalli strapless dress, previously exhibited at the Met, rests languidly on a Charlotte Perriand daybed. There is a Phoebe Philo pony hair coat for Cline that was never produced.

<>

Blanchet got the kimono coat designed by John Galliano in 1995 worn by Rihanna in 2019… Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

…and the 1999 Galliano beaded dress worn by Amal Clooney in 2022 Karwai Tang/WireImage



By his own admission, Blanchet is a Parisian cliché. When her showroom manager Marylou, elegantly dressed in a striped Dior men’s shirt and a Balenciaga tie, introduces me, Blanchet is smoking in front of her laptop, lighting her cigarettes with the Cire Trudon Madeleine candle that perfumes the space. His three-legged bull terrier Snoopy, in a Saint Laurent bow, yawns in a corner. Later in the afternoon, she insists that we take a champagne break (Ruinart Brut is permanently kept in the showroom for clients and special occasions).

Blanchet, in her thirties, has a cool, carefree way of wearing high-value vintage. For our interview, she wears an early 1990s Saint Laurent two-button sailor suit, black Balenciaga knife boots and a 1930s Line Vautrin bronze choker. Every woman should have a Saint Laurent jacket in her wardrobe. -dress. And if you can, get one. smokingshe advises.

Blanchet’s love for vintage began at the Saint Ouen flea market in Paris and grew when she was offered the job of costume designer for the 2017 TV miniseries Sun. She trained with Parisian vintage legend Françoise Auguet, who could authenticate an unsigned Coco Chanel dress simply by studying the construction.

Herms Kelly bag in box calfskin, with gold-plated hardware, 16,500 Photographed for the FT by Alex Cretey-Systermans



Braided ankle boots Christian Dior by Raf Simons, spring/summer 2015, 1250 Alex Cretey-Systermans



Comme des Garons dress, spring/summer 2014, currently unavailable Alex Cretey-Systermans



After a few successful shoe sales on Vestiaire Collective, Blanchet approached the luxury consignment site to create a vintage category. That’s exactly what the company did and named her the leader. It proved my point, she said. Why wear a copy when you could wear the original?

She describes how she was then recruited to become CEO of British boutique William Vintage. In 2020, while still in London, she opened Mon Vintage and was invited to collaborate with Selfridges. After Covid, we found that people wanted to touch and smell clothes. Conservation was important for his pieces, which I truly believe tell a story about the designer and feel relevant today, says Blanchet.

Blanchet wanted Mon Vintage to be a premium service that departed from the usual e-commerce model. We don’t have a website, all our pieces are available on request via lookbooks. If customers can come to our showroom in Paris, they are invited only by appointment. We prepare a rack and carry out the fittings with our designer and with customers abroad, the pieces are shipped, and the fittings are done remotely.

Blanchet and her team also source pieces on demand, ranging from 120 for Levis to around 100,000 for a Thierry Mugler bustier that made its catwalk debut on Jerry Hall.

Parts are usually delivered by hand after being thoroughly sanitized, dry-cleaned and restored, a process that can take up to a month. We never modify anything because we don’t want to lose the integrity of a part, but we can adjust and customize.

Blanchet can source anything from a pair of Levis 120s to a Thierry Mugler 100,000 Alex Cretey-Systermans bustier



Blanchet has an ongoing collaboration with The Row, which notably provided rare Line Vautrin jewelry and decorative items for its Spring/Summer 2023 show, which are available for purchase in the brand’s stores.

We don’t consider ourselves archivists and, although we work with the Palais Galliera, the Met and the Manchester Museum, we sell pieces that will have a second life on the people who wear them, says Blanchet. We also have collector clients who just want to invest in pieces, not wear them.

Alexandre Samson, head of the contemporary design department at the Palais Galliera, the official fashion museum in Paris, first worked with Blanchet in 2018 when she lent a pair of Margiela shoes for an exhibition. What sets her apart is her charisma, combined with a strong sense of current fashion and the needs of contemporary women, says Samson. She knows how to transcend the past and adapt it to the present.

Blanchet keeps from her sources a global network that she has nurtured over the last decade for herself. Some amazing pieces are increasingly rare to find. And after Covid, I noticed small vintage businesses opening up every day through Instagram. It’s crazy! But people want curation, authentication, quality control, and knowing they’re buying from a trusted source.

Soon Blanchet will be traveling to Florence to see a private couture collection and tonight, after our interview, she and Marylou will visit an extensive personal archive of YSL Rive Gauche in Paris. So if you happen to be looking for something Saint Laurent and rarity, seek and it will find.

Check out our latest stories first @financialtimesfashion on Instagram