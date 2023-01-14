How fast fashion and social media are fueling a high-consumption, low-quality world

TikTok is full of influencers posting fashion items, unboxing huge boxes of cheap polyester clothing. Clothes from brands like Shein might be super-fast, but they’re shoddy. Can consumers still recognize a beautifully crafted garment? Today, On Point: The clothes got worse. And social media and ever-changing trends don’t help. Guests

Danielle Vermeer, Product Manager. Veteran shopper in a thrift store. Runs second-hand fashion newsletter Goodwill Hunting and co-founder of startup Teleport. (@DLVermeer) Mandy Lee, freelance fashion editor and trend analyst. She runs the Old Loser TikTok and Instagram accounts in Brooklyn. (@oldloserinbrooklyn) Also Featured Sydney Green, a Gen Z shopper who feels conflicted about buying new clothes. Interview Highlights

On a definition of quality fashion Danielle Vermeer: ​​“For quality fashion, there are elements of both objective and subjective measurements. So, for example, objectively, there could be a quality garment that has great durability. It lasts a long time, or there is a great job. The craftsmanship, construction of the garment, functionality of the materials and composition of the materials are of higher quality. And then there are also subjective characteristics. It’s the look and feel, the way it wears over time, the aesthetics, the creativity, all of this combined creates a higher quality garment or the reverse, a lower quality garment. On Shein’s business model Danielle Vermeer: ​​“There’s definitely more of a social listening aspect, whereas the traditional fashion industry has been very top-down. The brands, the luxury houses, usually create these two-season capsules, and then it trickles down to intermediate and mass fashion. Shein is really flipping that model around to see what consumers care about. Let’s do these small batches to start with, then ramp up if there’s a bigger demand. And in theory, that’s great because you have less waste. “And Shein reports that they have less than 1% unsold, whereas in the whole fashion industry the average is between 25% and 40%. So a lot of excess inventory, and I think we as consumers see it with all these end-of-season sales, markdowns, clearance shelves that are filled with things that people just haven’t bought. good start, there is always a size and scale of what you create as a brand like Shein that frankly is pretty low quality and not built to last.

On accessibility to quality fashion Danielle Vermeer: ​​“Accessibility incorporates both price and affordability, but also things like size, inclusiveness, trend following, convenience. And then after reading thousands of comments, especially from Shein buyers on social media, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, they also bring up things like nihilism, which is really interesting from a consumer insight perspective . “Almost to say, well, the world is already burning, so why can’t I look cute and buy this $3 top from Shein or whatever? But the greatest in affordability are where do you even find quality fashion, and can you afford it? will it suit me? will it really be something i like, and it’s cute? and for many young people consumers, Gen Z in particular, have not been exposed to quality fashion and do not yet have much access to it. On Gen Z’s fashion nihilism Danielle Vermeer: ​​“There’s a lot of pressure Gen Z feels where they feel like the weight of the world is on their shoulders, that they have to be the one to solve some of these global issues. But they also grew up as digital natives bombarded and immersed in social media. And that’s why, according to Thredup, one in three Gen Zers feel addicted to fast fashion and one in five feel compelled to follow the latest trends and buy, buy, buy.

“Because they see it. They talk about it every day on social media. And so they feel these really negative emotions like guilt and feeling dependent, feeling pressure. And that’s not what I think fashion should be. I think fashion should be a vehicle for self-expression and creativity. It should be fun, it should be enjoyable. And I don’t think feeling guilty or dependent is something we should support. On the fashion abundance cycle Mandy Lee: “The affordability factor in the price of fast fashion, for example, that affordability is very appealing, and it creates this idea of ​​abundance. You can buy many things at the same time with the same amount of money that you would invest in a higher quality, perhaps an item of clothing. And that kind of abundant mindset creates that almost revolving door mindset when it comes to your wardrobe. “It means I can replace just about anything in my wardrobe for a very low price. I will continue to go back and forth, depending on the trend or how my tastes change over time. And that, I think, is really part of the root cause of this kind of endless cycle of buy, buy, buy, throw away. Because the clothes made by Shein and other fashion retailers fast are not of good quality, they can just disintegrate, literally disintegrate over time. On how social media is shaping the way we shop