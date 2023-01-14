Cate Blanchett and Viola Davis co-chair Green Carpet Fashion Awards – The Hollywood Reporter





The Green Carpet Fashion Awards arrive in Los Angeles for Oscars week. Previously held in Milan, the stylish awards event – which honors environmental and social sustainability in the world of fashion and the entertainment industry – will be held in Los Angeles on March 8. The evening will be co-chaired by a star-studded quintet of names: Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Simu Liu, designer and director Tom Ford and model Quannah Chasinghorse, who will host the evening. “Fashion can and should be a lifeline,” Livia Firth, the force behind the Green Carpet Awards and founder of sustainability consultancy Eco-Age, said in a statement. “Sustainability solutions are intersectional solutions, and we all need to come together and chart strong paths with human and ecological justice at center stage. GCFA will show exactly that – the level of commitment and focus we need to all reflect, bringing together two powerful and interconnected industries to scale up collective transformation. Eco-lawyer Firth founded the Green Carpet Challenge in 2010 – in which celebrities make sustainable choices on the red carpet – and launched the Green Carpet Awards in 2017. Late last year, Firth and Eco-Age also launched the GCC Style Manuala guide for celebrities and fashion designers who navigate ways to be eco-friendly and inspire fans to make conscious choices, too. In 2012, Davis entered the Green Carpet Challenge wearing a Giorgio Armani dress made from recycled soda cans, and Blanchett is a standard-bearer for the re-wear movement, choosing to wear dresses previously donned on red carpets rather than newly made outfits. Ford’s sustainability efforts include its Tom Ford Ocean Plastic watch. Added Firth of the upcoming awards ceremony, “This is not a celebration of an industry with the power to distract. Rather, it is recognition of an industry that must leverage its power for people and the planet. Fashion is a full-spectrum industry, touching billions of lives around the world and dependent on a healthy biosphere. We must use this reach and power to bring about deliberate change. Set designer and set designer Stefan Beckman will be the creative director of the awards, which also have a board of directors that includes model agency pioneer Bethann Hardison, model Amber Valletta, designer Christopher Bevans and vogue sustainability editor Tonne Goodman. Partners and supporters of the Green Carpet Fashion Awards include L’Oreal, Farfetch, Candiani Denim and 1 Hotel West Hollywood. Livia Firth Courtesy Eco-Age

