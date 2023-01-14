Supercharged Millennial Fantasy: Dsquared2 Milan Fashion Week 2023





This season is anything but neutral as we enter a hyper-tailored realm of gritty charisma and bold sexiness.

The Caten twins kick off Milan Men’s Fashion Week with a millennial fantasy supercharged with as much seduction as attitude. As the runway emerges from obscurity, we’re removed from Milan’s grand fashion circuit and relocated to what appears to be a Y2K-era teenage bedroom complete with sex-laden video game references and a voice of nagging mother whom we knew only too well. The first look already foreshadows the eclectic wonderland Dean and Dan have prepared as white fringe bounces off a black jacket with reflective embellishments that shimmer as they soak up the spotlight. The jacket leads the eye to unzipped jeans confronting the public with the sensual and shameless quality deeply rooted in the code of Dsquared2. Last season, the sensational duo showcased a down-to-earth, hippie-chic array of intricate patterns, breathable knits, neutral tones and oversized fits. This season is anything but neutral as we enter a hyper-tailored realm of gritty charisma and bold sexiness. Dsquared2 propels its first women’s collection, Star 24/7, from 2003 into the heart of its Fall Winter 2023 collection. This time, the Catens use adolescent archetypes, the geek, the jock, the goth, the femme and the emo , as a vehicle for his vision of pure individuality through style. The unisex collection includes decorative preppy badges embroidered on the chest of a men’s coat, on the lapel of women’s bomber jackets and on v-neck sweaters, charging the collection with a playful energy. REVERSING GENDER STEREOTYPES Playing with gender conventions, Dsqaured2 delights viewers with a collection that flips the script between highly sexualized depictions of women characteristic of the 2000s and the era’s rigidly confined male aesthetics by flipping them on the runway through its show. mixed. As the show progresses, this reversal becomes more and more apparent as male models sport graphic t-shirts reading a choke evoking the Coke logo, and another, cute and naughty with a cat illustration. Other notable mentions include the men’s lace tank top with Darlin’s reading across the chest and baseball caps with tiaras. A delightful contrast to womenswear for men, this season’s womenswear also includes revamped garments traditionally seen as masculine with a western twist. These range from embroidered long-sleeved shirts drenched in checks and cut fringe for flirty edge to brown leather opera sleeves edged with fringe used exclusively for decorative purposes. Obviously, Western influences abound as a plethora of denim with large star patterns, colossal belt buckles, leggings and sheepskin add to the mix as men’s and women’s designs strut their stuff, leaving a ray of quivering fringe in their movements. The Wild West references aren’t just in the collections’ apparel, as her shoes feature lively variations of cowboy boots in black, pink, and brown. NOSTALGIA AS A TALISMAN OF DRESSING COURAGE Undeniably, one of the most recurring motifs in this collection is its references to the early years. Frayed jeans and denim skirts flow with low waists, while denim layers over chinos. Here are some modern translations of iconic classics featured. Far from convention, the collections have vibrant designs, as men’s and women’s puffer jackets are cut in frayed denim or sporty nylon, and denim aprons are layered over hot pants and leggings. Clothing with characteristic themes of the era, including graphic t-shirts with labels such as Emo, underwear as outerwear, microskirts and asymmetrical cuts for women, indicate that fashion n ‘re not done with its clothing recycling of Y2K patterns. Dsquared2’s eclectic language even includes Pacman characters printed on T-shirts in a new collaboration with the brand. The references to the year 2000 act as a magnifying glass to return to the history of the brand. Most exemplary is his cap reading, 24 7 STAR, alluding to his iconic 2003 womenswear collection, which is sure to delight any Dsquared2 fan. Originally launched 25 years ago, the eponymous brand revives its signature belt adorned with a branded metal buckle. Other standout accessories include a wearable belt bag with the same western or gothic lettered metal buckle designed for both men and women and a heart-shaped plastic thermos bag in candy pink, yellow and black. Reaffirming the allure of the 2000s, Dsquared2 offers us an ironic mix of high and low culture, most evident with the final look of the collections. As it’s sported on the runway, viewers’ gazes are met with a sheer asymmetrical gown resplendent with silver embroidery and embellishments paired with cuffs reminiscent of those do-it-yourself conversions from tube socks seen everywhere at the start. of the 2000s. The entire collection features nostalgia for a time when cool kids dressed for individuality. As the music echoes the unique word as the final look floats down the catwalk, it couldn’t be clearer. Contrary to the insatiable desire to mainstream logo fashion that prevails today, the Caten twins once again stunned with a memorable show of hard-hitting subversion and fearless designs.

