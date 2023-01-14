Fashion
Top Fashion Stories of the Week: January 13
This week, fashion has taken giant steps. Among the many titles,
Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the best fashion stories of the week so you can stay up to date on industry trends.
Louis Vuitton has selected KidSuper to co-create its FW23 menswear collection
One week before her Fall/Winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week,Louis Vuitton has announced that KidSuper’s Colm Dillane has been selected to co-create the next line.
This season begins the new collaborative identity of Louis Vuitton and it seems that Dillane is the first designer to create the men’s collection of the brand, after the death of Virgil Abloh. It is important to clarify that Dillane only co-creates the collection; he is not the new artistic director of Louis Vuitton Homme. In a statement, the brand said the collection was designed by Louis Vuitton’s men’s team with input from Dillane. In other words, Colm is integrated into the men’s studio,” the house added.
The Louis Vuitton FW23 men’s fashion show will be presented on January 19 in Paris.
Thom Browne Wins Stripes Trademark Infringement Lawsuit Against adidas
Thom Browneon on Thursday won the three-stripe trademark infringement case againstAdidas.
Less than three hours after the two sides delivered their closing remarks on Thursday afternoon, the eight-person jury returned with a verdict concluding that the American luxury designer had not infringed the adidas trademark and was therefore not liable for damages or profits from the sale of products with four stripes or its signature grosgrain ribbon.
We are pleased that the jury found that at no time did Thom BrowneInc. infringe any of the Adidas trademarks. For over 20 years now, Thom Browne has been a pioneering force in luxury fashion, bringing an utterly unique and distinctive design aesthetic that combines classic tailoring with American sportswear sensibilities. We look forward to continuing to design and deliver the creative products that have become the hallmark of the Thom Browne brand, a Thom Browne spokesperson said in a statement viaWWD.
Browne initially used three stripes on varsity-inspired clothing, and Henn said that when adidas noticed its use in 2007, the brand approached then-CEO Brownes to change the logo to four stripes. The verdict proved Thom Browne hadn’t impacted adidas’ business for more than a decade, since the luxury brand began using four stripes on its designs. Revisit the brands opening remarks, here.
LVMH appoints new CEOs of Louis Vuitton and Dior
Starting 2023 with a bang, LVMH decided to change direction among its fastest growing flagship houses. The company has announced that Pietro Beccari, the former head of Dior, will be president and CEO of Louis Vuitton. Delphine Arnault, Bernard Arnault’s eldest and executive vice-president of LV, will assume the position of CEO of Dior.
Michael Burke, who remained a key figure at LV for many years, will officially step down as CEO of Vuitton after a decade in office. According to the parent company, Burke will take on new responsibilities, reporting directly to Bernard Arnault,” who is the chairman and CEO of LVMH.
Stella McCartney reported losses of 32.7 million
Stella McCartney reported a loss of 32.7 million (about US$40 million) in calendar year 2021.
The brand’s financial decline comes after it split from its former parent company Kering in 2018, along with business challenges related to the COVID pandemic. The label received a minority investment from LVMH in 2019, and it has since made a strategic shift that includes adopting an in-house e-commerce business model and licensing its childrenswear to Simonetta Spa.
According to UK registrar Companies House, Stella McCartney’s after-tax losses were up 7% from a year ago. The company has not commented on the news.
Off-White and the Chicago Bulls have announced a collaborative collection
Off-White has announced an upcoming collaboration with local Chicago Bulls team Virgil Abloh.
The collaboration was born out of a conversation between Don C, Off-White CEO Andrea Grilli and the Abloh family, who decided it was necessary to highlight the brand’s affinity for high-end streetwear. with the Windy City team. In homage to the NBA franchise, the brand has created a double logo that features a bull playing basketball in a uniform that reads “OFF”. The pattern will land on multiple pieces of clothing, including two varsity jackets, a hoodie, and a t-shirt.
Images of the collection have not yet been released. The capsule collection will arrive on February 2 in selected Off-White stores, online via the Off White websiteand on FARFETCH BEAT.
Heron Preston to debut at New York Fashion Week in February
Heron Preston will make her New York Fashion Week debut with a Fall/Winter 2023 show presentation in February.
The designer, who graduated from NYCs Parsons School of Design in 2007 and has lived in the city for nearly 20 years, has never held a fashion show on the official calendar of America’s fashion capitals. He held a presentation for his collaborative collection with the NYC Department of Sanitation in 2016, but like other American designers, he eventually decided to show in Paris starting in 2017.
Preston revealed that the upcoming collection will feature very New York pieces, as well as iconic iconography that reflects the city, according to the outlet. Additionally, the designer has confirmed that he will unveil a new iteration of his 3D-printed sneaker collaboration with Zellerfeld, as well as found-object-inspired designs that contain Americana references, including varsity jackets and jeans. . I really want to push the idea of a uniform and the new expression of youth, he said.
Mugler will stage its first show since 2020 in Paris this month
After releasing a string of high-caliber fashion films in the pandemic era, Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader has big plans to bring the French fashion house back to the Paris catwalk on January 26. That day, the label will take over the Parisian cultural complex La Villette at 8 p.m. CET, with a fall 2022/2023 collection to see, buy now.
The show will take place at the end of Paris Couture Week, scheduled for January 23-26. Although the week is mainly for high fashion, there are usually a few ready-to-wear unveilings at the start and end of the calendar.
Mugler did not release details about the show, although the brand has confirmed that it will be a new concept and will deliver an immersive experience across all channels, according to the outlet. The event will mark the first time that Mugler will present a collection in January. Notably, the brand hasn’t held a live show since fall 2020.
Daniel Arsham announced a show at Paris Fashion Week
An essential fashion artist, Daniel Arsham has become a designer in his own right, at the helm of his recently launched brand, Objects IV Life. Now the multi-hyphen is taking her new title to new heights, with the announcement of her first-ever show during Paris Fashion Week. The presentation, which will take place on January 19, will offer a first look at the brand’s Chapter 003 collection.
Details on the occasion are scarce, but if the line resembles the Object IV LifesChapter 001 collection, which launched in June last year, it’s likely to include a full range of ready-to-wear. unisex, shoes and accessories.
Objects IV Life includes staple pieces meant to build a uniform wardrobe for a creative lifestyle, Arsham of Brand Identity previously said. Designed between New York and London, all garments are made in Portugal and Los Angeles with custom material sourced from Italy.
Revisit the label’s workwear-focused Chapter 001 collection here, and stay tuned for Daniel Arsham’s first Objects IV Life show during Paris Fashion Week on January 19th.
