Emporio Armani FW23 show at Milan Fashion Week





Italian fashion house Emporio Armani is the first to make the Armani list this season, with its luxury division Giorgio Armani set to premiere later this week at Milan Fashion Week. However, for its Fall/Winter 2023 show, it looks like the youth-focused Emporio Armani sub-label has grown quite a bit. While Spring/Summer 2023 took attendees on a vacation by the sea with a refined collection dubbed “A Basketful of Summer”, FW23 opted for aviation references, tuxedos, formality and a touch of its refined streetwear shades. The old collection was easy and airy, with lightweight fabrics at the forefront to offer smart yet relaxed menswear to take you from town to beach in a snap. Bold cuts and cropped button-up shirts were given simplistic graphics for summer, while the lively range arrived in neutral tones for everyday wear. However, Emporio Armani FW23 took a different path. While not as tailored and booted as the mainline Giorgio Armani, the brand featured an abundance of tailoring. With flight mode activated, models wearing leather balaclavas and pilot goggles walked the runway in exquisite work suits – belted at the waist and accented with snap button pockets for a look that winks. look at the good old flying activities. Similarly, puffy leather flight jackets with shearling collars teamed perfectly with aviator sunglasses, while waist-cinching belted all-leather trench coats hinted more at a Superior gun aesthetic. Harnesses over and around a mannequin attached to cropped leather bomber jackets, fuchsia cashmere sweaters featuring an airplane propeller on the front, complementary shirts printed with a female pilot on the chest, belts similar to the ones you wear on an airplane and double-breasted blazers with square snap-button shoulders (reminiscent of military uniforms) all continued the mile high theme. The story developed later as formal tuxedos and late-night showcases unfolded on the runway. See-through shirts, jackets with black satin lapels paired with scarf ties and amethyst sequin blazers all conjured up the idea of ​​arriving for dinner in style, of course by flying private to get there. A range of EA 7.0 outerwear, including quilted jackets and slick nylon track jackets in burnt orange, printed with veined structures throughout for a crinkle effect, injected a more youthful edge. However, it is the overall formality that has proven that Emporio Armani can stand alongside its big brother when it comes to demanding designs. Emporio Armani’s FW23 collection can be seen in the gallery above. Stay tuned to Hypebeast for more Milan Fashion Week FW23 content over the coming days. In case you missed it, check out Gucci FW23.

