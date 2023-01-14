Altamont remains undefeated in NTC, wins impressively 61-43 over North Clay





Friday in what has been built as one of NTC’s biggest games so far this season. It was tight early on, but Altamont flexed his defensive muscle mid-quarters. The Indians would win decisively, 61-43 against North Clay. Both teams had winning streaks and early in the game they came back and fourth, living up to the game’s hype. Alex Boose for North Clay started the match with a three. Altamont would take a 5-3 lead with a three from Avery Jahraus. Logan Fleener for the Cardinals would trade back and fourth baskets with the Indians as Fleener poured six in the first quarter. Fleener had a layup late in the quarter to cut the lead to three, 16-13 after one. Mason Robinson would take over in 2nd for Altamont. Robinson scored eight goals in the quarter, including two big threes. Jared Hammer would also be important in several parts of the next two quarters with some key steals. Eric Kollmann was also a beast on the boards with six goals in the first half, mostly from attacking setbacks. Fleener would score six more to try and keep the Cardinals. A late defensive save for the Indians would see the lead increase to nine at the break 30-21. North Clay out of the locker started getting turnovers and shots just weren’t falling for the Cards. Altamont would take control in the second half. A few key plays late in the quarter would come from Hammer and Dillan Elam. Off a steal, Hammer would find Kollmann running in transition for the layup to put the crowd into a frenzy. Elam would also make a three at the end of the quarter, with the lead increasing to 14 after three 43-29. In the fourth quarter, Altamont finished with a few more baskets from Kollmann, who finished with 14 on the night. A three-point Jahraus with less than two minutes to go would be the dagger and Altamont would go on to win 61-43. Altamont’s winning streak is in double digits now 10. Altamont improves to 15-3 overall and 3-0 in the NTC. The victory is still important with the classification meeting for the conference tournament taking place on Saturday morning. North Clay sees his winning streak snapped at eight. The Cardinals fall to 12-5 and 3-1 in the NTC. 1 2 3 4 Northern clay 13 8 8 14 43 Altamont 16 14 13 18 61 Altamont points Robinson 19, Jahraus 15, Kollmann 14, Elam 5, Eirhart 4, Hammer 2. North Clay Spikes Fleener 23, Boose 12, Zimdars 4, Smith 4.

