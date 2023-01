Get the skinny on Gucci’s new era of menswear

This is arguably the biggest job opening in fashion and has been the subject of feverish speculation for months: who will take the creative reins at Gucci? Since stepping out of Alessandro Michele in November after a blockbuster reign, fans and followers have had the Italian powerhouses’ Fall ’23 menswear show circled in bright red ink on their calendars. The last time there was a creative interregnum at Gucci, eight years ago, the January menswear presentation served as a release party for Michele. Until the second the lights went out on Friday at the Marks Auditorium on the outskirts of Milan, guests were exchanging theories about what we were about to witness. An evolution of Michele’s romantic and maximalist vision? Or a deviation in a bold new aesthetic direction? What happened was a bit of both. The idea behind the collection was improvisation, according to the show notes, the first six words of which could have made a few hearts in the audience beat faster: Improvisation is an act of collaboration. But no, it wasn’t a collection molded by an outside designer brought in to impose a change of mood, a trend strategy used recently at Dior and now Louis Vuitton, who tapped KidSuper’s Colm Dillane to build the collection. man this season. It was a collaboration, the statement said, between the multi-faceted designers and artisans who inhabit the house of Gucci. The show was roughly split into two halves, based on the cut of the pants: super wide, then skinny. The broad movement took the sleazy couture that Michele turned into a fad and stripped it down to its component parts. The opening look, a white t-shirt, huge brown pants and sleek boots, signaled an intention to go back to basics, with the only accessories being a rich oversized bag and a modest navy beanie. The blazers were long and wide to balance the flowing pants, and several floor-length skirts cut in the middle leaned on Michele’s fascination with mixing gendered style codes. It was the stuff Michele fans would easily slip into. Looks like the aesthetic of grandma’s attic that Alessandro so perfectly achieved is being deconstructed, and you kinda see the boy who went up to grandma’s attic, said one of those fans, playwright and Gucci guy Jeremy O. Harris after the finale.

