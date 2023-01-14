Gucci hits the runway as the fashion world awaits a new designer





Gucci kicked off Milan Fashion Week on Friday with a range of loose and androgynous menswear styles, moving forward with its latest collection as the industry waits for owner Kering to name a new designer for the brand.

French luxury group Kering is facing pressure to quickly find a replacement following the abrupt departure in November of Alessandro Michele, the flamboyant designer who was a favorite of Harry Styles and Lady Gaga, and revive the growth of sales of its largest brand, which accounted for two-thirds of turnover. profits in 2021. The question of who will lead the creative direction of Gucci hung over the megabrand’s first men’s show in Italy’s fashion capital in three years. The events run through January 17 and attract an audience of major retail buyers who evaluate styles that could be future best sellers. A model presents a creation at the Gucci menswear show in Milan, Italy. (REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo) There were echoes of Michele’s quirky and fluid styles during Gucci’s runway presentation on Friday. Models circled a darkened room to the rumbling music of live band Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog, parading oversized suit coats with wide lapels and wide pleated trousers in pale beige and pastel hues, with fresh take on classics of the house, as well as reminders of Michele’s tenure, including fur slippers adorned with horse bits. The show notes, which buyers scrutinize for signs of the label’s next steps, referenced improvisation and collaboration. “As the free impulses of individual minds intertwine, collective expressions are crafted,” the brand’s notes read. Glittering silver pants and quilted moto boots added flamboyant touches to neutral-colored looks, which were swooned by celebrities among the audience, including K-pop star Kai, American football player Jalen Ramsey and Italian rock band Maneskin. UBS expects Kering’s earnings release on Feb. 15 to show the brand’s fourth-quarter sales fell around 11%, likely one of the steepest downturns among top fashion brands. around the world as strict COVID-19 restrictions weighed on business in China. “The longer the wait for a new creative director from Gucci, the worse the outlook for Kering,” Bernstein analyst Luca Solca said, noting that “more of the same” wouldn’t help the label regain its relevance to buyers. TIMELESS FASHION, MARKETING INVESTMENT HSBC analysts, meanwhile, said the efforts made before Michele’s departure could ease the transition, predicting an improvement this year, regardless of the creative direction. They pointed to a recent focus on timeless fashions and higher-priced products, as well as increased marketing spending and an increase in the number of collections, as likely to accelerate business. Gucci has curbed its marketing investments during the pandemic, while LVMH’s two biggest rival brands, Louis Vuitton and Dior, have moved forward, a move analysts say has helped them gain ground over their rivals. A model presents a creation at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2023/2024 menswear show in Milan, Italy. (REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo) Kering’s other small fashion houses, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga, had seen strong growth towards the end of last year, but Balenciaga was caught up in controversy after a holiday advertising campaign sparked criticism. accusations of inappropriate images with children. Despite the current turmoil at Kering, expectations are high given the group’s strong track record of brand advocacy, analysts said. The group’s brands are known for “capturing the zeitgeist,” noted Solca, who said Gucci’s past success was “the most impressive turnaround story in luxury history.” The industry also expects big changes at other successful labels. Management changes at Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior announced this week that a reshuffle of the design team could follow, including in Louis Vuitton’s menswear division, which relies on the studio team. of design since the death of creative director Virgil Abloh at the end of 2021. (Reporting by Mimosa Spencer in Paris and Elisa Anzolin in Milan Editing by Frances Kerry) For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/gucci-runway-fashion-world-awaits-new-designer-8381247/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos