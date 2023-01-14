‘Yellowstone’ inspires commuters to dress up as cattle rancher characters from hit TV show

“Yellowstone” inspired a western fashion trend among the hit series suburban fans.

The show’s viewers, many of whom live far from the Montana pastures where “Yellowstone” is set, have begun to dress like the show’s cattle rancher characters.

“I’ve definitely adopted a very Western style in my wardrobe,” New York resident Ryan Capalbo told The Wall Street Journal.

Capalbo, a social worker from Dobb’s Ferry, NY, explained that he was a big fan of “Yellowstone” and began mimicking the characters’ style shortly after the series debuted in 2018.

“Once the show came out, I really fell in love with cowboy boots,” he told the WSJ, adding that he now has five pairs.

Capalbo went on to tell the outlet that his love for the series led him to host his bachelor party in Montana.

“I forced all my friends who don’t even really watch the show to come with me and pretend to be cowboys for five days,” he said.

“Yellowstone” is a neo-Western drama that follows the mighty John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family, who own the largest ranch in Montana. The show, which recently finished airing the first half of its fifth season, is the most-watched scripted series on television.

As the series centers on a ranching family, the characters often wear western clothing including cowboy hats and boots, jeans, denim shirts, suede jackets, snap button shirts , flannels, patterned bandanas and large buckled leather belts.

Although “Yellowstone” is set in the American West, the show and its characters‘ fashion has attracted a global audience. German fan Vince Schneck told the WSJ, “Right from the start, when I watched the show, I could immediately see myself in style.”

The 33-year-old student, who lives in Cologne, Germany, said he recently bought a Filson jacket with a sheepskin collar because it looked like the one worn by Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith) in the show.

“People want to look and live like a Dutton,” Shop the Scenes owner Jill Martin told the WSJ.

Shop the Scenes is a website where people can shop for clothing and accessories worn by characters in shows such as “Yellowstone,” “Emily in Paris,” and the “Yellowstone prequels ‘1883’ and ‘1923’.” Yellowstone executive producer David C. Glasser co-founded the website.

“Cowboy couture is cool,” added Martin. She noted that the website frequently sold out the $995 faux lynx fur coat worn by John’s stubborn daughter Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) when she married ranch hand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser).

Greeley Hat Works owner Trent Johnson, who makes cow boot hats for “Yellowstoneand sells replicas in its stores, told the WSJ, “I sell ‘Yellowstone’ hats all over the world — Japan, Australia, all those places.”

Johnson worked with Ruth E. Carter, who was the show’s costume designer in its first season, to create individual styles for each character. Johnetta Boone has been the costume designer since Season 2.

Johnson noted that he often sells styles inspired by cowboy hats worn by fan favorites John and Rip.

Meanwhile, famed cowboy fan Stetson has also seen a huge surge in demand. The company’s vice president of marketing, Tyler Thoreson, told WSJ, “We’re in this massive western moment.”

Although Thoreson noted that western style was already on the rise before “Yellowstone” premiered, he said the series “helped bring to light something that was there from the start.”

The show’s influence led Stetson to enlist Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, as the face of its fragrance line. In 2021, denim company Wrangler launched a line of “Yellowstone”-inspired clothing. The company launched a new collection in November 2022.

Costner recently won the Golden Globe Best Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone.” It was the first Golden Globe nomination the show had received. “Yellowstone” is set to air the second part of its fifth season this summer.