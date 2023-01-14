Fashion
JORDANLUCA FW23 show at Milan Fashion Week
JORDANLUCA is back in force. After the brand’s erotic and dynamic Spring-Summer 2023 collection, co-founders Jordan Bowen and Luca Marchetto once again marked the Milan Fashion Week calendar for Fall-Winter 2023.
Spectators were greeted in a nearly pitch-black warehouse in Milan earlier today, with its authentically graffiti-decorated exterior. Inside, black concrete floors and market chairs were all you would find before the strobe lights announced the start of the show.
From the start, JORDANLUCA said without knowing it: “we have arrived”. His usual decoded evening wear was strong, but not as strong as the shoulders of his blazers. Such exaggeration is a recurring theme for the brand, with blazers sporting oversized shoulders, elongated lapels and elongated bodies. On the contrary, a satin brown bomber jacket was naturally cinched in at the waist but given the JORDANLUCA touch with bulbous shoulder pads. Houndstooth check overcoats echoed the formalities that preceded them, while white faux fur jackets – decadent in volume – began to usher in another facet of the brand: sex.
“Sex” was a well-used word throughout the Fall/Winter 2023 season. FENDI, which arrived moments before JORDANLUCA, delivered sheer knitwear. Yesterday’s Gucci show combined skirts across its menswear offering, and Martine Rose pulled out all the stops for the subversions.
At JORDANLUCA we also found skirts, some in traditional fabrics like houndstooth, others in collaboration with the sportswear brand. Lonsdale. This collab comments on sex itself, as the brand is highly fetishized in British subcultures and the Queer community, being a beacon of the boyish mentality, which has been re-appropriated from its Y2K stereotype.
Lonsdale’s collab took a deep dive into Queer culture, with triple exposed underwear, off-the-shoulder sports singlets, boxing boots and even a long puffer jacket that could have been hacked if not for the nearly hidden monogram of JORDANLUCA. .
Cowboy boots upped the fun, some as you’d expect, some with metal heels and crowd-favorite cowboy mules. Paired with everything from coated denim jeans with Western embroidery to foot-engulfing pink camo pants, and even an oversized sage green corduroy suit, the boots acted as the perfect accent for FW23’s mishmash of references. .
Overall, JORDANLUCA didn’t miss a beat. To learn more about the collection, Hypebeast spoke with co-founder Jordan Bowen backstage after the show.
Hypebeast: The show felt like JORDANLUCA had really found his identity. Would you accept?
Jordan Bowen: Yes. We basically worked on three collections: the Lonsdale capsule, menswear which we try to improve every season and keep pushing forward, and womenswear which we tried to incorporate into menswear. We try to treat the collection as one thing, think of the JORDANLUCA universe as one thing. We see it as a wardrobe that everyone can access; it doesn’t matter gender or men and women, it doesn’t work that way anymore.
It’s been really interesting to work in a way that feels bigger. The more we have grown, the more unique we have been and where we are going.
The Lonsdale collaboration is also perfect for your brand. This really explains the brand’s sexual urge.
Sure! You know, it’s really interesting in terms of presentation. There’s a similarity here, a kind of Lonsdale-style men’s clothing show. There are also some interesting similarities in masculinity and how subversive the two ideas are. There is a common point. There is hypermasculinity.
As much as Lonsdale wants to get away from [stereotypes], I guess we also have to accept it for what it is. Make it sexy. We know it’s fetishized and it’s fun. Even though we’re on different ends of the fashion spectrum, there’s real vision with this kind of man. And then adding that to a collection of women’s clothing was really fun.
Take a peek at JORDANLUCA’s FW23 collection in the gallery above and stay tuned to Hypebeast for more Milan Fashion Week FW23 content over the coming days.
In case you missed it, check out Dsquared2’s equally naughty show.
