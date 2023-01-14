Fashion
It’s beyond belief: Outrage after Missouri GOP changes dress code that only affects women
Republicans controlling the Missouri State House have come under heavy fire after starting their new session by tightening part of the dress code in a way that only affects women.
The updated code required women to wear a blazer in the House bedroom before it was changed to only require women to cover their arms, meaning jackets and cardigans will also be allowed. Outraged Democrats called the measure ridiculous on Wednesday, according to The Washington Post.
Raychel Proudie, a State House Democrat, said in the chamber that we are fighting, once again, for women’s right to choose something. This time it’s the way she covers herself and the interpretation of someone with no fashion training.
I spent $1,200 on a suit and I can’t wear it to the Maison du Peuple because someone who doesn’t have the range tells me it’s inappropriate, she added.
The previous code indicated that dresses, skirts or slacks were worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots.
Republican Ann Kelley argued that women should wear jackets because it is essential to always maintain a formal and professional atmosphere.
She suggested the dress code be changed so that appropriate attire for women is business attire, including jackets worn with dresses, skirts or slacks and dress shoes or boots.
Fellow Republican Brenda Shields said all we’re trying to do today is take the same rules we have and make them clearer.
Pete Merideth, Democratic State Representative tweeted that the caucus that lost its mind over the suggestion of wearing masks during a pandemic to respect the safety of others is now spending its time focusing on the small details of what women should wear (especially how to cover up the arms) to show respect here.
He added that Republicans were tweaking the dress code because they felt a few women last year didn’t dress well enough for their standards.
Republicans have come under fire on social media, with former US House Republican Rep. Joe Walsh Tweeter, Uh what country is it? What century are we? Ridiculous.
I mean, it’s 2023. It’s amazing, Maria Shriver wrote.
Fun fact; the australian parliament already mandates against us naughty ladies showing a little shoulder. I have to keep a lid on things in the House, added Australian MP Dr Monique Ryan.
Women demand the right to bare arms, especially in the show me state. Maybe if they were called guns instead of weapons, those idiots would back off. #MarjorieTaylorGreene, who often goes sleeveless to Congress, would not be so welcomed, Los Angeles Time columnist Patt Morrison tweeted.
FOR YOUR INFORMATION. I do some of my best work in pajamas, former Democratic state Rep. Trish Gunby wrote.
Missouri House rules can be debated every two years when a new session begins. Less than a third of the members of the Missouri House are women, the St Louis Post Dispatch Noted.
The dress code also applies to men, but this part of the code was not changed on Wednesday. It states that proper attire for gentlemen should be business attire, including a coat, tie, dress pants, and dress shoes or boots.
Surely you don’t have the money from the salary we earn to go out and buy a bunch of new clothes or bespoke clothes, and I hope you can keep wearing your cardigan and voting on behalf of the people who sent here,” Ms. Proudie added. .
You would think, you would think, that all you would have to do is, say, dress professionally, and women could handle that, Ms Kelley said in arguing for the updated code. You would think the elected officials could handle this.
She was debating Democrat Ashley Aune, who noted that Ms Kelley was wearing a sequined top at the time.
But were walking around here in sequins and velvet for the lady’s point, Ms Aune said. So what is appropriate and why do you decide?
We have to overcome the glitter. That’s ridiculous, replied Mr. Kelley.
Appropriate attire for women should be business attire, including jackets worn with dresses, skirts, or slacks, and dress shoes or boots, as the dress code for women now stipulates.
Democratic State Representative Jamie Johnson tweeted, just-concluded floor debate discussing why knit blazers don’t include cardigans on an amendment limiting what women can wear in the House. Why would we need to add extra class barriers to the idea that anyone could represent the people.
