Bushwood Tailors Opportunity Shop opens in Kilburn Mill

NEW BEDFORD A longtime New York tailor who has worked with brands such as Gucci, Marc by Marc Jacobs and The place of children now shares its upcycling and fashion expertise within the Kilburn Mill.

I want people to appreciate handmade things; things made by locals, rethink how they buy, maybe a little bit, said Claudia DeSousa-Baptista, owner of Bushwood Tailors Opportunity Shop (also known as Opp store).

I’d like people to appreciate artistic and creative things and rethink what’s trash, what’s trash, and what’s trash. Is everything really trash?

DeSousa-Baptista calls Opp Shop slow fashion because her one-of-a-kind expressive pieces are built to last. The entire store showcases multiple works by artists with different viewpoints and their interpretation of trending fashion.

The daughter of immigrants from the Azores, DeSousa-Baptista was born and raised in Taunton. She became obsessed with fashion at a young age when her aunt took her and her siblings to the fabric store.

I was the only one walking and touching everything. While all the other kids were waiting by the door, she said.

DeSousa-Baptista said she was always interested in what she wore and followed all the “What’s In; What’s Out” trends. At 14, she learned to sew.

Studies at the Fashion Institute of Technology

After graduating from Taunton High School, DeSousa-Baptista attended the Institute of Fashion Technology (FIT) At New York.

From there, she worked as a seamstress in a few big box stores, learning about the industry and how it really worked so she could do the same on her own. In 1996, DeSousa-Baptista opened the Cubika clothing company in Brooklyn, NY.

It was an incredible experience, very difficult, but nevertheless great, she says.

After 9/11, DeSousa-Baptista said she began to feel exhausted. She closed her shop and instead worked as a freelance seamstress. A friend, who worked as a set designer, introduced him to the world of custom retouching for photo shoots, commercials, fashion shows and events.

I started modifying it like Prada and Gucci and I love all that really awesome stuff,” DeSousa-Baptista said.

She has worked on advertising campaigns with companies such as Marc by Marc Jacobs, The Childrens Place, Macys, J.Crew, LL Bean and Club Monaco.

Fall in love with New Bedford

In 2012, she and her husband, Danny Baptista, created the Bushwood Tailors tailoring agency featuring some of the best on-site sewing talent in the New York and Los Angeles area. The agency’s clients are Alexander Wang, Ann Taylor, Coach, Isaac Mizrahi, Kate Spade, Old Navy, Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Vogue.

In 2017, her parents moved to New Bedford. While visiting the area, DeSousa-Baptista said she fell in love with the town.

For the first time in 24 years, I thought to myself, Oh my God, I don’t want to go back, she said.

While running Bushwood Tailors and being a mother of two, DeSousa-Baptista said she had no plans to open another boutique until she was inspired by upcycling fashion during the pandemic.

I was ready to do something creative again, she says. I started seeing on social media, all this interest in crafting and upcycling, and I care deeply about the environment.

DeSousa-Baptista said that even during the pandemic, many companies in the fashion industry were finally exposed for their terrible practices like the sewing sweatshops and how the supply chain was completely opaque.

Inside Kilburn Mill’s Opp Shop

DeSousa-Baptista said she thought about slowing down and exposing people to what it really takes to make a quality garment and how time consuming it takes.

I felt inspired to do something different about the injustices within the fashion industry, she added.

Inside the DeSousa-Baptistas Opp store, spun off from what Australians call thrift stores, customers can find several garments and accessories designed by different artists who recycled materials to make new items.

The shop features light fixtures made from old baskets, colorful egg crates on the wall, and vintage rugs with art.

Work with the PlayWood company, a furniture and woodworking store that makes modular and DIY fixtures, DeSousa-Baptista designed the store to be easily interchangeable for any new pieces she needs to display. It also has a dressing room.

DeSousa-Baptista, who also offers sewing and mending services, will also work with clients who might have a piece or garment they like but don’t quite fit and might want to work with her on it. to recycle.

It’s one of my favorite things to do in this shop, mainly one of the reasons why I opened this shop, she said.

Give new life to things.

Seth Chitwood, Standard-Times editor, can be contacted at[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter:@ChitwoodReports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.