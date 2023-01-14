Barbs Fly In Missouri House Women’s Dress Code Debate





The Republican-controlled Missouri House of Representatives tightened its dress code for female members this week after a heated debate that saw frustrated female members take to the House to express their disapproval. In an excerpt from the debate, State Representative. Ashley Auna (D) argued with the dress code amendment sponsor’s representative. Anne Kelly (R). You know what it’s like to have a group of men in this room staring at your top, trying to decide if it’s appropriate or not. Are we going to have Dana check our labels to see if it’s a mesh blend or a polyester blend or two silks? I mean, it’s ridiculous, Madame, insisted Aune. The two then traded barbs. You are right. That’s ridiculous, Kelley replied. So why are you doing it? Aune asked. You brought this to the floor, ma’am. You tell me. You would think. That all you had to do was say “dress professionally”, and the women could handle it. You’d think elected officials could handle that, Kelley fired back, accusing his colleagues of unprofessional dress. But walked around here in sequins and velvet for lady’s point, the Democrat hit back. So what is appropriate and why do you decide? We have to overcome the glitter. That’s ridiculous, Kelley retorted, referencing an earlier row about her wardrobe choice. The dress code amendment passed the House on Wednesday night as part of a larger group of amendments by a vote of 105-51. Appropriate dress for women should be business attire, including jackets worn with dresses, skirts or slacks, and dress shoes or boots, the new dress code says. The Washington Post Noted Thursday that the men in the room also have a dress code, but it hasn’t been changed. We are fighting again for a woman’s right to choose something. This time it’s the way she covers up and the interpretation of someone with no fashion background, said Rep. Rachel Proudie (D) who spoke before the exchange between Kelley and Aune. MO State Rep. Proudie (D) takes aim at House GOP members pushing a dress code for women requiring them to wear jackets in a rules bill. “I spent $1,200 on a suit, and I can’t wear it to the People’s House because someone who doesn’t have the range tells me it’s inappropriate.” pic.twitter.com/uORB2OWTXW — Signal Heartland (@HeartlandSignal) January 11, 2023 I spent $1,200 on a suit, and I can’t wear it to the People’s House because someone who doesn’t have the range tells me it’s inappropriate, Proudie added, concluding: Surely you don’t have the money from the salary we earn to go out and buy a bunch of new clothes or custom-made clothes, and I hope you can keep wearing your cardigan and voting on behalf of the people who have sent here Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

