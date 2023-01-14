Fashion
Missouri House members clash over proposed ‘ridiculous’ and ‘sexist’ new dress code for women
Furious Missouri lawmakers have clashed after one proposed a ‘ridiculous’ and ‘sexist’ new dress code for women – banning bare arms and forcing them to wear blazers in the bedroom. Room.
The original dress code for women in the House was a dress, skirt, or slacks worn with a sweater or blazer, and appropriate dress shoes or boots.
But now, Ann Kelley, a representative from Missouri and a Republican lawmaker, has proposed an amendment to the dress code, in which jackets – defined as blazers or knit blazers – must be worn over the arms.
She said the update was necessary because “it’s essential to always maintain a formal and professional atmosphere”, but she was outraged during Wednesday’s House session – and features in a video of the debate with his untucked shirt.
In a video from the chamber, Democratic Rep. Ashley Aune told Kelley, “You know how it feels to have a bunch of men in this room trying to decide whether it’s appropriate or not?”
Kelley replied, “You’d think…you’d think…you’d think all you’d have to do is say you dress professionally and women could handle it.”
Ann Kelley, a representative from Missouri and Republican lawmaker proposed an amendment to the dress code, in which she said the update is necessary because “it is essential to always maintain a formal and professional atmosphere”
Democratic Representative Raychel Proudie also stood up and spoke out on the new rules.
“There are some very serious things in this package of rules that I think we should be discussing but, instead, we are fighting – again – about women’s right to choose something and right now it’s It’s the way she covers up and the interpretation of someone who doesn’t have a fashion background.
“Again, this is not a shot, it’s inappropriate to wear sequins before 5 p.m. telling myself that I can’t wear a good crisp St. John sweater if it has too many buttons.
“I spent $1,200 on a suit and I can’t wear it to the People’s House because someone who doesn’t have the range tells me it’s inappropriate,” she said. .
Rep. Peter Meredith spoke about the new dress code and some of the drama that unfolded during Wednesday’s session in the House chamber.
‘Yes, the caucus who lost their minds over the suggestion that they should wear masks during a pandemic to respect the safety of others are now spending their time focusing on the small details of what women should wear ( especially how to cover your arms) show respect here.
The modified version of Kelley’s proposal was eventually approved by the State House, allowing women to wear cardigans as well as jackets, but still does not require bare arms.
Viewers on Twitter responded to the heated debate, with many siding with representatives Proudie and Aune – and some commenting on the way Kelley herself was presented.
Rep. Peter Meredith tweeted his reaction to the dress code announced in the House chamber
The Democrat, who represents the city of St. Louis, was elected to his first two-year term in November 2016
“She doesn’t even tuck in her shirt!” Talk about professionalism! tweeted Justin Longs Walrus Suit:
Mia Nill tweeted: ‘THIS lady has the last word in fashion? Normally I don’t care: BUT since she talks about “professionalism”, why isn’t the shirt tucked in and the jacket buttoned up?
‘What’s with CE blue/black/’Business Blah’ olive/brown? jacket combo? (this coat lives in his office and gets thrown out every day, right?)’
The tightened dress code was announced during the new session on Wednesday, standard protocol at the start of the new General Assembly when members discuss changes to the rules of procedure, which takes place every two years.
“Men have to wear a jacket, shirt and tie, right? If they walked in here without a tie, they’d be shot in the blink of an eye,’ Kelley said.
“If they walked in without a jacket, they’d be shot in the blink of an eye. So, we’re so interested in being equals.
In a Facebook statement on Thursday, Kelley spoke about changing the dress code forRule 98 – a house rule on how members are expected to dress in the chamber of the House and on the floor during session.
“I got a lot of hate calls, emails and messages regarding this amendment which is funny because we already have a dress code, all I was doing was correcting the mistakes and clarifying the rule,” a- she declared.
“Each company is responsible for its protocols and rules, when you organize a meeting there are rules that must be followed. Before the House can begin its work, rules must be adopted. This is something that the chief clerk, who is responsible for decorum, has been asking for many years to have in our rules. Now it is fixed.
“Every time a bill comes to the house, anyone has the opportunity to add an amendment, and then that amendment is voted on by the whole body. There were over 15 changes that were filed and less than five made it to the rules package, one of which was mine.
‘I spoke less than 5 minutes to present my amendment, so time, I did not waste anyone’s time. Spending 5 minutes correcting a grammatical error in the MO House of Representatives Standing Orders, in my mind, is not a waste of time.
Missouri House Committee Members (pictured)
Representative Brenda Shields was one of those members who championed Kelley’s proposal, FoxNews reported.
Shields suggesting that Kelley was clarifying the rules already in place and suggested adjusting the language so that cardigans count as jackets.
Nonetheless, the move has been criticized as sexist since the men’s dress code in the Chambers – men are required to wear “business attire, including a coat, tie, dress pants and dress shoes or boots” – remained unchanged.
