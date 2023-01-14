Dsquared2 Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection





Teenage madness! the Caten twins shouted in unison backstage ahead of tonight’s show. They’ve come a long way from their native Toronto, and celebrating their 20 years in fashion called for fashion entertainment with all the right Dsquared2 pyrotechnics, with a co-ed collection that took their mashup style prowess to new heights. new heights. We look back to look forward, thinking about what we have done in the past and the energy of the Dsquared2 rebels, they said. Let’s celebrate what we were pushing for a long time ago, being yourself, being individual and the freedom to feel good about yourself. No judgement. The teenage gang Dsquared displayed a host of characters straight out of Catens’ dorm years: the geek, the goth, the starlet, the emo, the femme, all in their own broken/reconstructed finery. The dorm in question has actually been meticulously reproduced as the backdrop for the catwalks, furnished with all the cool paraphernalia that has populated the teenage years of every generation, from X to Y to Z and everything in between. TikTok superstars Nic Kaufmann and Jean Carlo Jashlem opened the show, followed by a wild stream of elaborately styled outfits that gave full credit to Catens’ mastery of The Art of The Mashup. Describing the millions of combinations the twins were able to concoct would actually be madness. To very partially summarize, Western fringe jackets, Canadian outerwear, crystal-studded destroyed denim, cowboy leather jockstraps, ultra-low cargos, exposed boxers, plush bombers, lace panties and sheer camisoles were put into their fashion percolator, spit out and reassembled into gorgeously body-revealing crazy ensembles. Playing with girl stuff, playing with boy stuff, nothing is hotter than a hot guy in panties! they enthused. So we sort of went there. Opening ! Playfulness! Courage! And no judgment.

