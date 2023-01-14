Princess Olympia of Greece stuns in unique mini dress for exciting appearance



















January 14, 2023 – 11:46 GMT



Tania Leslau

Princess Olympia of Greece appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair Spain in a Louis Vuitton dress

When she’s not preoccupied with her royal duties, Princess Olympia of Greece is busy immersing herself in the world of fashion. The Greek royal is a fashion girl in her own right – and whether it’s modeling or styling, she knows what she’s doing when it comes to style. Princess Olympia delighted fans by appearing on the digital cover of Vanity Fair Spain wearing a dress fresh off the catwalk. She looked ethereal on the cover wearing a constructed monochrome dress from Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection that made quite an impression. WATCH: Princess Olympia of Greece on our cover shoot Loading player… Featuring a mini shift silhouette, impeccably tailored geometric styling features, an ebony bare back paired with a cream bottom and a black ribbon bib, the designer number looked flawless on the model silhouette of the princess. Princess Olympia of Greece appeared on the digital cover of Vanity Fair Spain Princess Olympia’s look was completed with a black disc-shaped hat that perfectly held her blonde hair in place and featured a unique tassel detail. A mix of rosy make-up by Francesca Brazzo exuded old-school Hollywood glamor and highlighted the socialite’s naturally defined features. Princess Olympia is a regular on the red carpet Vanity Fair Spain shared the exquisite image on social media, along with the caption: “Her father Paul of Greece is the new head of the Greek royal house and her mother, Marie-Chantal Miller, the undisputed queen of international high society, while like the fact that Olympia Greece (@olympiagreece) is the ‘It Girl’ of euro royalty, the pea can be anything but amazing.” FOLLOWING: Princess Olympia of Greece lands new job as shoe designer “Olympia of Greece stars in our new weekly digital coverage and talks to Vanity Fair about her relationship with the Spanish Royal Family, her collaborations with luxury companies such as Louis Vuitton, her future plans and much more.” Princess Olympia recently celebrated her family in style, marking the advent of the new year with the most gorgeous look. Going for a feline fashion statement, the royal turned out a velvety concoction that will stick in our brains for quite some time. WATCH: Princess Olympia of Greece pays tribute to the Queen with her latest look – did you notice? For the chic soiree in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Princess Olympia wore a $3,500 “Crushed Velvet Twist” jumpsuit by Yves Saint Laurent which she paired with “Olympia 105 Suede and PVC” sandals by Aquazzura, which sell for $1250. Do you like this story? Sign up for The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from must-see fashion moments to glimpses of royal houses and wellness news.

