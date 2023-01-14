Kendall Jenner Wears Sheer Dress at Lori Harvey’s Birthday Party





Kendall Jenner has it”weird dress” to. The “Kardashians” star, 27, stepped out for Lori Harvey’s 26th birthday celebration Friday in West Hollywood, Calif., in a sexy black one-shoulder sheer midi dress. While Jenner opted out of wearing a bra underneath, she wore a pair of black underwear. The model completed the look by wearing a black choker with a red flower attached and a pair of strappy black peep toe heels. Jenner wasn’t the only risque look of the night, as the birthday girl also had her toned body on display. Harvey, who attended her dinner and party alongside boyfriend Damson Idris, wore an alluring sexy one-shoulder black dress with a plunging neckline that exposed her cleavage and back. The dress was fitted to her body to below the knee, where it flared out. Kendall Jenner wore a sexy black sheer dress for Lori Harvey’s 26th birthday festivities. PEMA, HEDO Meanwhile, Lizzo opted for a more casual look, wearing green cargo pants with a matching bralette covered in blue shreds. The “About Damn Time” singer, 34, also wore a blue denim belt wrapped around her waist and across her chest. However, the women weren’t the only ones bringing style to Harvey’s festivities. Justin Bieber, who attended the party with his wife, Hailey, was spotted leaving the model’s party at the Fleur Room Lounge wearing faded wide leg jeans, an oversized jacket over a choice t-shirt and a gray beanie . The model chose not to wear a bra under the see-through garment. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Jenner undoubtedly stole the show with her racy look, which style expert Karla Welch recently told Page Six Style will be a fashion trend in 2023. The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashian’ star’s see-through outfit comes three months after she and NBA star Devin Booker called it quits for the second time. In November, Persons reported that the former couple had quietly separated a month prior due to their busy work schedules. Jenner’s risque look comes three months after her split from Devin Booker. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin The two have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make it a priority, a source said at the time. Booker, 26, currently plays as a shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns, which requires him to spend a lot of time on the road for games. Jenner, on the other hand, has many projects outside of modeling, like her Tequila 818 brand and filming her family’s Hulu show. The athlete and reality TV star called it quits for the second time in October. WWD via Getty Images Despite their breakup, the former lovers chose to remain friendly. An insider previously added, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and only want the best.”

