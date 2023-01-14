Horror and high fashion: how M3GAN dresses

I’ve never been one of those girls who wanted to dress like her dolls, so it’s hard to explain the sudden urge I have to be as hungry as a hunger to match the murderous and titular star instant blockbuster M3GAN.

For the uninitiated: M3GAN stands for Model 3 Generative Android. According to the film’s premise, she is a sophisticated doll designed to function both as a best friend and as a sort of parental surrogate for screen-addicted children. She’s the literal brainchild of a genius engineer named Gemma (Allison Williams), who secretly creates her at work. When Gemma reveals M3GAN, her stunned boss realizes it’s not Barbie. He just has one question: More or less than a Tesla?

What he means is: M3GAN with his center-parted linen hair, oversized satin bow and double-breasted coat so thick and plush that even the finest cashmere looks like Uline toilet paper. Rich groomed eyebrows. Vacant-looking rich. In one scene, she wears a pair of rimless purple sunglasses that are unidentified but could be Celine. I hope to bring them together through The RealReal.

Violet McGraw and Allison Williams with the well-dressed if not well-meaning M3GAN. Photo credit: Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures

M3GAN kills a lot of people and at least one animal, but she’s not that different from the kind of girl you find in colleges across America: she’s scary. You want to be her.

In the months since her reveal in a viral trailer in October, she has been compared to white lotus characters, Regina George and Blair Waldorf. Producer Jason Blum walked the red carpet dressed in M3GAN. M3GAN sat next to Allison Williams as she did press shots, looking over her shoulder. Other M3GANs appeared in stadiums and did weird dances on the pitch. Last week, a friend whispered to me that she spent 40 minutes at Sephora, determined to match M3GAN’s immaculate nude lip. (Based on his extensive research: Dior Addict in Atelier.)

Individual pieces of thick white tights from M3GAN, a striped crew neck under a twill mini dress are fine. It’s the whole look (killer chic with Isabel Marant accents) that’s so iconic.

The deadly M3GAN doll also has a killer fashion sense, which was part of costume designer Daniel Crudens’ plan for the terrifying thriller villain. Geoffrey Short / Universal Images

It’s all part of the plan, says Daniel Cruden, who served as the film’s costume designer and therefore had a professional interest in placing every dart on M3GAN’s swinging A-line dress. Cruden knew from the start that M3GAN had to have a strong presence. Which meant no cheap fabrics and few references to existing dolls. This Gucci aesthetic has been referenced a bit, he says. And there also had to be a human element from the start. It wasn’t about creating a doll like Chuckie or Annabelle. It was about creating a high-end product.

In a university paper titled What Robots Need from Clothing, researcher and costume designer Kari Love examined the purpose of fashion in the world of AI. Computers don’t need outfits, but we seem to expect our robots to come in forms that make sense to us, complete with accessories. love watched M3GAN-the tied mania unfolds with interest, as the doll’s clothes seem so much a part of the fixation around her. She points out that there’s actually no reason a humanoid android needs to be dressed. (What does it mean for a robot to be naked?)

But we want to cover them, because we relate to them in a human way, don’t we? she says. The clothes allow us to believe in the illusion that these robots have natural rather than scripted interactions. The good behavior allows to maintain the fiction. No wonder M3GAN, which resents the limitations of its programming so much, also has to show good taste and subvert our expectations. Love situates M3GAN’s appeal in the relationship between its ultra-polished looks and its criminal tendencies. The best fashion is nuanced and textured. M3GAN wears silk and cotton and wool. She dresses up like a cutie pie and then rips the ear off of one of her enemies.

Part of what makes her so scary, Love points out, is that she defies our gendered expectations of this girl who’s supposed to be sweet.

Of course, when Gemma chooses her minidress in the plot universe, she doesn’t want to set up a juxtaposition between her cheerful, doll-like minidress and her mastery of a machete. She focused on creating a character that kids will want to be around and adults will approve of. It’s not that simple, as Carol Spencer knows. When I meet her at her home in California, Spencer is about to leave for a trip to Las Vegas for a wedding and some relaxation, but she knows that Gemmas squeals.

For more than three decades, Spencer was Barbie’s fashion designer. Between 1963 and 1999, she designed dresses and miniskirts; one-shoulder centerpieces and technical garments. She helped invent outfits that changed color in water. She once gave away Barbie party pajamas so chic that Olivia von Halle could retail them for $600. For inspiration, Spencer avoided other such juvenile dolls. She and her Mattel team were inspired by fashion magazines, Rodeo Drive windows and their observations of how children interacted in the children’s testing room the brand had built at headquarters, much like the one in which Gemmas’ niece meets M3GAN. in the movie.

Spencer, who is 90, has not seen M3GAN. But she scrutinized the available photos of her outfit, which seemed to her to be the work of an accomplished designer. The cut is childish, but the colors are neutral and elegant. There is no pink or sparkle of glitter. It reminds me of a high class private school girls uniform, Spencer observes. She’s not so sure the parents who bought her Barbies would have liked it. The mere fact that M3GAN is talking could have been concerning. Spencer still remembers the outright outcry over Talk-With-Me Barbie, which Mattel released in 1997. It scared parents. This can’t have helped her because she was programmed to coo about how hard math lessons were.

M3GAN kills people, but our daughter isn’t about to dumb down for Ken.

There’s not a girl in the world who doesn’t remember abusing her Barbie, cutting her hair, ripping her clothes off, dressing and undressing her at will. Love points out that M3GAN doesn’t come with a wardrobe, nor does she move into Gemma’s house with a suitcase. It’s not a doll for a child to dress, and it’s unusual for the user to have no control over what a doll wears, Love says.

I suspect that’s the draw. The reason I scour silk bows and crave 1960s silhouettes. M3GAN looks crazy and demented and a bit like a Rugrats dropped into Chanel. M3GAN should not be taken lightly.