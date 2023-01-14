Suhana Khan’s Fuzzy Black Rs 1.05 Lakh mini dress is perfect for winter evenings





The classic little black dress is for all reasons and all seasons. On a cold January evening, Suhana Khan trusts only one person. Suhana Khan may be making her star-studded Bollywood debut, but long before that happens, we know all about her love for chic bodycon dresses. She could be in any corner of the earth but her tight dresses follow her everywhere. For a night out on the town, Suhana Khan chooses another one from her envious collection – the Off-White “Touch Carefully” Fuzzy Mini Dress priced close to Rs 1.05 Lakh. The brand’s imposing design language, which features slogans, shines through Suhana Khan’s dress. The trendy dress, as the name suggests, is soft and fuzzy to the touch. She paired the dress with chic vinyl heels and a black Chanel quilted clutch to go with her dress. She styled her hair in her signature top knot with face-framing highlights and her classic rosy complexion. Also read: Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan look absolutely amazing in their bodycon evening dresses Suhana Khan in the city Suhana Khan really needs an excuse to choose one of her many stylish bodycon dresses. The wrap party for her debut movie, Archies, seems like a fitting reason for her red bodycon dress to make an entrance and wow us with its chic minimal style as it always does. Also Read: Suhana Khan Just Can’t Get Enough Gold Sari For Diwali 2022 Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the city The airport runway is not absent from its bodycon dress moments too. The travel blues exist in the world of Suhana Khan in chic ribbed collar button-up midi bodycon dresses. Like all airport looks, hers is incomplete without a sleek luxury handbag. She chooses a Louis Vuitton handbag priced at Rs 3.9 Lakh to ideally go with her airport look. Suhana Khan at the airport Suhana Khan’s love for bodycon dresses will end long after the trend exists. Read also : Suhana Khan shines like a goddess in this season’s fashion trend, gold Sari Featured Video of the Day Priyanka Chopra on the hair care rituals she’s carried with her over the years and more

