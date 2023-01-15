Zara Tindall stuns in an alluring mini dress with the most beautiful details



















Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall looked stunning in a whimsical mini dress as she spent the day at the Gold Coast races with husband Mike Tindall

Zara Tindal washed the Aussie sun on behalf of us all stuck in the British gray drizzle. There’s no doubt the royal had a blast packing for the trip, as she dished out some dreamy looks during her time down under with her hubby. Mike Tindal. On Friday, Princess Anne’s daughter attended the races alongside her family and of course, perfectly dressed for the occasion. The royal served a whimsical wonder in a mini dress from Leo Lin that looked like it had been pulled from the pages of a fairy tale. WATCH: Mike Tindall said he was ‘banging’ with wife Zara Loading player… Featuring a romantic thigh length, elegant high neckline, short puff sleeves, fit and flare silhouette, feminine ruffle trim and fantastic blue marble print, the dress invented the “Beatrice Short Sleeve Mini Dress in Willow Print”. for a great eye-catching choice for the event. Zara Tindall sported a dress by Leo Lin at the races To complete her running outfit, Zara accessories with a sky blue fascinator sporting a knot-shaped mesh plume. The striking headpiece effortlessly held her blonde locks in place which were styled into a sleek bun. Zara did not stop there with the accessories, for our greatest pleasure. The former Olympian accentuated the beautiful outline of her dress by tying a thick black belt around her waist for a contemporary touch and slipped into a pair of nude-toned high heels by Valentino. Princess Anne’s daughter is an avid horse racer Husband Mike looked dapper as always next to his beaming bride, sporting a tailored blue-grey suit layered over a crisp shirt and navy tie. We think it’s fair to say that Zara and Mike just banished the January blues with their blue-toned aesthetic. Shop Zara’s eye-catching look for race day and make sure you’re one step ahead when summer style approaches. Beatrice Short Sleeve Mini Dress, $615, Leo Lin BUY NOW Scenic print mini dress, £125, Karen Millen BUY NOW Zara and Mike delighted fans on Wednesday after sharing an ultra-romantic photo as they go hiking in Australia. MORE ROYALS: Royal Family reaction to Prince Harry’s shocking Spare claims revealed Taking to his Instagram account, the former rugby star, 44, looked happier than ever as he posed with his 11-year-old wife who was captured during their walk in Byron Bay. In the photo, Mike was squinting with joy while cuddling Zara who smiled lovingly at her beau. The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

