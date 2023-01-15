Fendi Men Fall 2023





Watching the men’s Fendis Fall parade, with its winding airways above the runway carrying silver pinball orbs in a mesmerizing display, it was hard to take your eyes off the ball. Mind you, back on the clothes, it was just as hard not to do a quick mental count of what each outfit must cost, given the lavish components: hand-painted, antique-finished leather coats and shearling jackets; long down jackets in relieved leather; hand-woven cashmere totes stuffed with cashmere blankets and crocodile boots with Cuban heels. No more WWD Good luck dressing to less than five figures. This is one of Milan’s most overtly luxurious collections, sumptuous and enveloping in texture in its generous proportions and multiple layers of the finest fabrics. Silvia Venturini Fendi also layered over a disco theme for the presentation, voiced via a thrilling, bespoke soundtrack by Giorgio Moroder, more eyeliner than Adam Ant has ever worn, and party looks sprinkled with enough silver to create a dazzling light display. There is a personal story on the subject: when she lived in New York in the 80s and worked at Bergdorf Goodman, Venturini Fendi used to wear a one-shoulder top under her normal clothes so that she was ready for a shimmy at Studio 54 after work or a pirouette at the Roxy, then a roller rink. The designer has taken these one-shoulder styles for men into sexy sweaters or a dress shirt with offbeat stripes that offers a slip with every step. The slender young models at Fendis sometimes seemed overwhelmed in their long luxe layers, double-faced cashmere blanket coats and baggy sweaters often growing extra garlands of fabric to wrap around the body, like the pashmina brigade of ‘in the old days. But break down the collection and there were solid investment pieces in understated, classic colors like gray, oatmeal, navy and black. The story continues Almost everything is reversible, noted Venturini Fendi backstage, also evoking the cozy character of the fabrics, irresistible to the touch. Clothes that make you feel good, she says. It can also be curative. Upon release, Moroder’s soundtrack kicked things up a notch and Donna Summer felt the love. Launch the gallery: Fendi Men Fall 2023 Click here to read the full article.

