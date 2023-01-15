Men’s basketball: Cadets nearly complete furious comeback, fall to Wildcats in thriller





Next game: at Anna Maria College 01/19/2023 | 7 p.m. Jan. 7 p.m. (Thu) / 7 p.m. at Anna Maria College Story NORTHFIELD, Vermont – Norwich University men’s basketball team nearly edged past Johnson & Wales University in exciting fashion, rallying from a 17-point deficit to have a potential shot tying the game in a 70-0 loss. 67 against the Wildcats in Great Northeast Athletic Conference ( GNAC) action at Andrews Hall on Saturday afternoon. The cadets’ balanced attacking attack was again on full display, with five Norwich players tallying double-digits. Donovan Lewis Jr. (Savannah, Georgia) paced the effort behind a 17-point, 13-board double-double, while Joe Joe Du Brul (Shelburne, Vermont) scored 13 points in 17 minutes off the bench. Owen Liss (West Suffield, Conn.), Kohlby Murray (Fair Haven, Vermont)and Jalen Olivero (Holyoke, Mass.) completed the double-digit showcase with 11, 10 and 10 points, respectively. Three straight jumpers from Liss, Lewis Jr. and Murray got the ball rolling for the Cadets on a 6-0 push, before the Wildcats surged to finally tie things up at 12-all. A stalemate for the next minute was broken by a Josh Zangerle trey, sparking a 26-9 run by Johnson & Wales that would give them a 17-point lead with just under four minutes remaining in the opening stanza, before take a 13-point advantage at the break. Norwich would find some momentum out of the gates, cutting the Wildcats’ lead to four before a 6-0 run from JWU cut it back into double digits. The lead would largely remain in two-possession territory, and it looked like the Wildcats would safely claim victory after taking a six-point lead with 22 seconds left. An Olivero jumper, followed by a DuBrul three-pointer after a JWU turnover, brought the Cadets within one with 11 seconds left. A pair of freebies from Jontai Williams would give the Wildcats their 70-67 win, as a suffocating defense nearly prevented Murray from getting a final shot, as his attempt snapped the iron with just fractions of time. Zangerle, alongside Aireus Raspberry, recorded 21 points apiece, while Williams finished with 15 points. The Wildcats finished with a 25-5 advantage in quick break points, overtaking Norwich’s 38-28 lead in points in the paint. The loss ends Norwich’s three home games, as the cadets will now hit the road for back-to-back inclines. The first game will take place at Anna Maria College on Thursday, January 19, with a scheduled tip at 7 p.m. Two days later, Norwich travel to West Hartford, Connecticut to take on the No. 1 ranked team in the nation in GNAC foes Saint Joseph’s University.

