Royal Tailor breaks silence on Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s bridesmaid dress drama

It’s been almost five years since Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in May 2018, and we’re still talk about the drama between Meghan and her sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales (then the Duchess of Cambridge) over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress in the run-up to the royal wedding.
Now, however, we have a new voice added to the mix: luxury tailor Ajay Mirpui spoke to The daily mail on the sequence of events (for People) and shed light on what happened. The events were sufficiently relevant to be mentioned in SpareHarry’s reveal released this week.
Here’s what happened, from Harry’s side: Harry writes that Kate texted Meghan four days before the wedding, saying, “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home. Meghan, according to the book, then asked her to see the tailor “up” at Kensington Palace since 8 a.m., but Kate insisted that “all dresses must be redone”. Meghan told Kate she was stressed because of the wedding and the added drama surrounding her father, Thomas Markle. Kate said she understood, but the conversation went back and forth.
“I don’t know what else to say,” Meghan finally said, per Spare. “If the dress doesn’t fit, then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He waited all day. Kate’s response? “Fine.”
“Shortly after, I arrived home and found Meg on the floor. Sobbing,” Harry wrote. “I was horrified to see her so upset but I didn’t think it was a disaster.” Harry writes as Kate came the next day with flowers and a card to apologize.
But now we hear from the aforementioned ‘Ajay’, who says his team worked quickly to alter the dresses of all six bridesmaids ahead of the May 19 wedding, including Charlotte.
“If something happened in the background, it didn’t happen in front of me,” Mirpui says. “But yes, marriages are stressful at the best of times, and especially at this high level; you have to respect that. They were facing a problem like anyone at a wedding, with last minute hiccups. I can understand why anyone would be upset if the dresses didn’t fit, it’s nerve-wracking.
As for the short-sleeved white dresses with full skirts, “I pity them all because you wouldn’t want kids walking out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress – and that’s what they were” , says Mirpui. “The six bridesmaids’ dresses needed fixing, and we did.”
Mirpui says the way the bridesmaids’ dresses looked when they arrived was not going to suit the young girls, which included Charlotte and also Harry’s goddaughters Florence van Cutsem and Zalie Warren, Meghan Rylan and Remi Lit’s goddaughters , and Ivy Mulroney, the daughter of Meghan’s friend, Jessica Mulroney.
“We had to work tooth and nail for four days, four of us working until 4am three nights in a row, to get them into shape,” he says. “We left Windsor Castle at 10 p.m. the day before the wedding. Did anyone complain that day about the bridesmaids’ dresses and how they looked? The answer is no.”