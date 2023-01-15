His best outfits of the Bengals 2022 season

Fans know Joe Burrow for his golden arm and confident play on the court for the Cincinnati Bengals. But those who follow his every move recognize him for another important characteristic: his unique fashion.

Burrows’ wardrobe received national attention, earning her a spot on The New York Times’ Most Stylish People of the Year list. The gunslinger doesn’t just dress to impress.

He dresses to win.

In honor of the Bengals’ second straight playoff appearance, we’ve taken a look at some of Joey B’s most iconic fashion choices from the 2022 season.

However, beware: this content may contain too many drops.

Week 2 vs. Dallas Cowboys

This plaid suit jacket was the first piece to catch our eye this season. His maroon pants combined with the matching Nike shoes and Cartier sunglasses brought the whole outfit together, but the Bengals couldn’t pull off the win, losing 17-20.

Cartier shades are a common theme for Burrow, dating back to last season’s playoffs. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie said the pair visited a Cartier store while on a trip to Las Vegas last summer, and an employee recommended an item that “that guy Joe Burrow” made “very popular,” not realizing she was talking to the Bengals quarterback himself.

Did Joe single-handedly increase Cartier’s authority within pop culture?

Week 4 vs Miami Dolphins

The Bengals didn’t travel to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 4, but Burrow still dressed in the theme heading into the Sept. 29 game.

It was a prime-time contest on Thursday Night Football, so Joey B had to dress nine. He put on this floral costume, which resulted in another nickname being added to his long list of nicknames, this one being Joey Flowers.

Burrow threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns, and the Bengals won 27-15. Lucky costume?

Week 5 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Burrow and company played their second straight prime-time game in Week 5 when they faced the Ravens on Oct. 9. The quarterback once again had to dress fresh. He just had to.

This black suit (what looks like) with paisley print and the bag that goes with it were on point.

The Bengals lost the game, 19-17, but you can’t say Burrow didn’t look good doing it.

Week 7 vs. Atlanta Falcons

This outfit wasn’t for everyone, but it sure caught the eye of the internet. Burrow showed some personality with this choice, as the NASA-themed blue crew neck was indeed out of this world.

NASA merch is part rapper The Kid Cudi Collection. Cudi and Burrow are friends and even starred in a Bose commercial together. The quarterback has previously said that listening to Cudi’s music is an essential part of his pre-game activities, and he sent the rapper his game-used jersey after the Bengals won the championship game of the AFC last season.

The Bengals easily handled the Falcons, winning 35-17.

Week 8 vs. Cleveland Browns

This outfit was simple, but Mr. Burrow understood the mission: Halloween. The hoodie with Boo on the chest was perfect for spooky holidays, and the bomber jacket was a nice touch.

However, the outcome of the game was as scary as a haunted house. The Browns won 32-13.

Week 11 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Who doesn’t love rap legends Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute, the dynamic duo from Scranton, Pennsylvania, aka Electric City? Joe Burrow paid tribute to The Office stars on his trip to Pennsylvania with this hoodie in Week 11. His jacket and hat added some flair.

Burrow’s game was also electric. He threw for 355 yards and four touchdowns, leading to a 37-30 win.

Week 12 vs. Tennessee Titans

I don’t have much to add on this one. This jacket was just too cool not to include in the list.

Burrow threw for 270 yards and a touchdown against the Titans, and the team earned its third straight win, 20-16.

Week 13 vs Kansas City Chiefs

Does this brown suit confirm that Burrow loved Taylor Swift’s album Midnights? Hey, not quite, but it helped him grow his true (bloody) legacy.

The Bengals beat the Chiefs who they defeated in the AFC Championship game last season 27-24. The LSU product threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns, and he completed just over 80% of his passes.

Week 14 vs. Cleveland Browns

The bucket hat, t-shirt, pants and all-black leather jacket combination looked stylish, but it also showed that Joe was serious against his AFC North rival. Ohio picked up its first career win over the Browns in Week 14, throwing for two touchdowns in a 23-10 victory.

Bucket hats have come back into vogue in recent years, and Burrow has fully embraced the trend. He also wore one at UFC 276 last summer.

Week 16 vs. New England Patriots

When playing on Christmas Eve, you must wear a Ron Swanson holiday sweater. These are just the rules.

Burrow completed 40 of 52 passes against the Patriots for 375 yards and three touchdowns, and the Bengals won 22-18. It was the perfect gift for the Who Dey faithful.

Week 18 vs. Baltimore Ravens

January is turtleneck season, and this combination of white sweater, overcoat, and Cartier shades proved yet again why fans call the quarterback Joe Cool.

Burrow’s 215 passing yards and one touchdown led his team to its eighth straight win (27-16), and it helped clinch a home playoff game for the Bengals.

Stay tuned for Burrows’ playoff outfits. We know it won’t disappoint you.