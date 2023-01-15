Lori Harvey in corset dress with her boyfriend on her birthday: photos – Hollywood Life









See the gallery





Image credit: HEDO / BACKGRID Lori Harvey had a lot to celebrate when she was spotted in Hollywood on Friday night, January 13. Not only was it the models’ 26th birthday, but it was also one of the first times she dated her new boyfriend, Snowfall Star Damson Idris! The adorable couple held hands as they made their way to Loris’ celebrity-studded party, which included high-profile guests like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin! Following Celebrity News Looking like a billion dollars on her big day, Lori stole the show in a gorgeous black satin dress that looked like a corset. Her trademark raven locks were tied back in a bun, allowing her striking features to shine through. Damson kept it sophisticated and cool in a white tuxedo jacket and black shirt as he ushered his wife into the venue. After being spotted on a date in December 2022, the couple confirmed they were an item when Damson took her instagram story Friday with an adorable PDA photo of the pair. Happy Birthday Nunu, he captioned the sweet photo. With their hand-in-hand escapade just hours later, it certainly appeared that Lori and Damson were ready to step up their searing romance publicly. The new relationship comes nearly six months after Loris broke up with Michael B. Jordan. In early June 2022, Lori and the Black Panther the actor reportedly canceled after dating for more than a year, according to a source from People. Both Michael and Lori are heartbroken, the insider said. They still love each other. They had a great time together and brought out the best in each other. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Meanwhile, adoptive father Loris, Steve Harvey, might be a bit crushed by the news of his new romance, as he was a fan of Lori and Michael being an item, and even gave the pair his approval. I don’t speak publicly about this stuff, but I’m happy for my daughter right now, he gushed in 2021. I really am. It’s the first time I’m happy for her [in a relationship]. He’s just a good guy. If he wasn’t, get him out of here. Related link Related: Damson Idris: 5 Things To Know About Dating Snowfall Star Lori Harvey Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hollywoodlife.com/2023/01/14/lori-harvey-corset-dress-boyfriend-birthday-photos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos