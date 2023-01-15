Winning streak now at three after 90-71 triumph





Next game: in Farmingdale 01/17/2023 | 7:00 p.m. January 17 (Tuesday) / 7:00 p.m. at Farmingdale Story THROGGS NECK, NY For the first time since the 2019-20 season, the Maritime College men’s basketball team is on a three-game winning streak. The Privateers’ third straight win, and fifth in their last six games, came in dominant fashion on Saturday afternoon, as Maritime (8-7, 4-2 Skyline) finished the first half on a streak of 26-4 to build a 21-point halftime lead en route to a 90-71 triumph over St. Joseph’s Brooklyn (4-11, 1-5 Skyline). The Privateers scored the first six points of the game and led 9-3 before the Bears rallied to take a 16-15 lead midway through the first half. However, Maritime will hold St. Joseph’s Brooklyn without a basket for the next six minutes, outscoring the Bears 15-4 in that span to build a 30-20 cushion. After Joe Sheehan’s bucket at 4:01 ended St. Joseph’s Brooklyn drought, the Privateers would keep the Bears scoreless for the remainder of the period. ryan donovan (North Salem, NY) made it a 19-point game, 39-20, with 55 seconds in the half, then by Jake Murphy (Rockville Center, NY) just before the horn blew extended the margin to 21 points, 41-20, at intermission. Each of Maritime’s first three field goals in the second half was three-pointers, as the Privateers quickly increased their advantage to 28 points, 50-22. The lead peaked at 33 points when Jovan Germain (Brooklyn, NY) trey at 9:45 made it 69-36. The margin remained comfortable for the rest of the course, as Maritime earned its third straight victory, 90-71. Donovan had a game-high 21 points in just 24 minutes of action. He also had six rebounds and four assists. Chris Zaveckas (Merrick, NY) played eight minutes off the bench and sank four three-pointers, finishing with 14 points. Theo Noble (Bronx, NY) contributed eight points, while Robbie Mitchell (Staten Island, NY) and Germain each had seven points. Tyler Anderson (Smithtown, NY) provided five assists and Alexander Begovic (Kotor, Montengro) grabbed 11 rebounds to go along with four steals. One game after making 13 three-pointers as a team, the Privateers drained a program-record 14 treys on Saturday, going 14-for-33 (42.4%) from downtown. Jack Baron (Bayport, NY) broke the record with 28 seconds left in the game. Maritime shot 47.3% (35 of 74) from the field and 66.7% (6 of 9) from the charity strip. The Privateers also hit season highs in assists (24) and steals (14), while outscoring the Bears 45-32. Evan Sirakis beat St. Joseph’s Brooklyn with 18 points. Chris Williams added 11 points, three assists and four steals, while Jalen Gist had 10 points off the bench. Adam Jasaraj, meanwhile, had eight points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Bears. As a team, St. Joseph’s Brooklyn shot 43.8% (28 of 64) from the floor, 34.8% (8 of 23) from long range and 87.5% (7 of 8) from the free throw line . . Maritime is currently tied with Manhattanville and Merchant Marine for first place in the North Division of the Skyline conference. The Privateers visit South Division leaders Farmingdale (10-5, 5-1 Skyline) at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

