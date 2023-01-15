Emily Ratajkowski shows off ample cleavage and taut belly in cheeky reveal dress

She’s no stranger to flashing flesh on Instagram.

And Emily Ratajkowski was back this weekend, posing in a sassy white blouse that showed off her jaw-dropping assets.

The 31-year-old’s top featured gaps in the front that exposed not only her amply endowed cleavage, but also her impossibly taut midriff.

Flashing the flesh: Emily Ratajkowski was back this weekend, posing in a cheeky white blouse that showed off her jaw-dropping assets

Smitten: Comedian Eric Andre, who Emily was recently spotted having dinner with, jumped into his comments with a heart eyes emoji

Gathering her silky brown hair into a sleek bun, the I Feel Pretty actress accentuated her on-screen mermaid features with naturalistic makeup.

Comedian Eric Andre, who Emily was recently spotted having dinner with, jumped into his comments with a heart eyes emoji.

Exactly a week ago, Emily and Eric were spotted hugging as they smiled out of a New York restaurant.

Emily has been on a love spree, she left her smoking husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last year under a cloud of rumors that he had been unfaithful to her.

Looking fabulous: The 31-year-old’s top had gaps in the front that exposed not only her amply endowed cleavage, but also her incredibly taut midriff

Sebastian, a producer whose work includes Adam Sandler’s vehicle Uncut Gems, is still co-parenting a one-year-old son named Sylvester with Emily.

Over the past few months, Emily has run with dashing DJ Orazio Rispo, Saturday Night Live lothario Pete Davidson and comedian Jack Greer.

In late December, days after Emily was spotted kissing Jack in New York, Peoplereported that she and Pete had broken up after dating for over a month.

‘Em is single and totally happy. She will always put her son first, but likes to go out when she has time. She loves her independence,” a source said.

When you got it: Scooping her silky brown hair into a sleek bun, the I Feel Pretty actress accentuated her on-screen mermaid features with naturalistic makeup

She has no intention of seeing Pete again. She had fun with him, but she realized she didn’t want it to become anything else. She loves her life as it is.

In a recent episode of his podcast Up downEmily remarked that she attracts the “worst” men, explaining that she wants someone “confident” but not “overconfident” with “something to prove” who will try to “prove it through me “.

When news broke that her marriage had fallen apart, a page 6the source said that Sebastian “cheated”. He’s a serial cheater. It’s disgusting. It’s a dog.

Having fun: Emily also took the show to her Insta Stories, where she tantalizingly mimed smoking a cigarette

Emily then added grist to the rumor mill by liking a tweet that read, “I can’t believe that little b*** cheated on emrata.”

Speculation has swirled around her love life ever since, with a flurry of speculation linking her to none other than Brad Pitt.

In a Harper’s Bazaar profile published last October, Emily was asked if she had ever dated Brad and responded with an expression described as “unreadable”.

Shortly after, she was linked to Pete, who became a meme for his “big d*** energy” after his then-fiancée Ariana Grande slyly tweeted about his “10 inches” .