Save time with these snowboard bindings.

Unless you only ride with a crew of other snowboarders, you will have had a skier at some point. We all know the drill, but no matter how hard we shred the resort and how hard the skiers have to work to enjoy the hill as much as we do, they will always resent us for having to sit on top and strap in. They’ll smugly walk away from the top of the ski resort, look back with a condescending smile, and say something like, “What, sit back?”

What if you didn’t have to endure all that? What if you could step off the elevator, kick your binding, and start tearing up right away? Welcome to the world of step in fix snowboarding. Unlike conventional bindings that require you to strap in every time, these are tight and ready to go at the top of every ride. We’ve included the newest step in bindings that Burton pioneered in this line, as well as the most common rear entry step in snowboard bindings. Want to follow your friends directly from the ski lifts this winter? Here are our top picks for snowboard bindings.

Burton step on genesis

There’s no faster method to attach to your snowboard than using the Burton step on bindings. Step on snowboard bindings look like the future of snowboarding, and Burton is leading the charge with their lineup. With one heel attachment point and two toe attachment points that clip right onto your boots, all you have to do is hop on and ride, no buckles needed.

The Genesis is the lightweight and playful option in Burton’s lineup. These bindings are designed to keep you riding in the mountains all day with extra cushioning and response. They’re all about weight and response, allowing you to make micro-adjustments on the fly to keep your ride as composed as possible.

Burton walks on 2023

The Burton Step On bindings represent the entry level model in the range, but that doesn’t mean for a second that they won’t have you shredding around the mountain. With two toe hooks and a heel connection, getting it on and off is quick and easy, so you can spend more time riding and less time sitting on top of lifts. These sturdy bindings will withstand anything you can throw at them, and small design tweaks like high contoured backs and adjustable recline allow you to maximize your responsiveness.

Step on bindings are only compatible with step on snowboard boots. Burton has updated its lineup for 2023 to include a wider variety of options.

Fenix ​​Stream

I remember the first snowboard with step bindings I ever saw. This was 2014 and featured a set of Flow bindings that were so thick they seemed nearly impossible to ride. It’s safe to say that technology has come a long way since that time, and the Flow Fenix ​​is ​​living proof of that. Rising from the ashes of its predecessors, this binding uses asymmetrical baseplates to give you maximum control and edge transfer. These mid-flex all-mountain bindings feature an Exo frame strap designed to distribute pressure evenly across your foot and give you optimal control.

K2 RCA TC

What more could you want from your snowboard bindings than a set that’s easy to mount and reliable on the mountain? K2 has always been a brand more synonymous with skiing than snowboarding, but since its debut on the snowboard scene in 1988, it has created a whole series of boards and bindings that are reliable and fun to ride. K2 Cinch bindings are a rear entry system with a more conventional strapping system consisting of a heel strap and toe piece. This gives you a familiar feeling of control without the need to constantly tighten your bindings. Features like the angled sloping sole for a more natural stance, better pop, and reduced fatigue on the mountain help set them apart from the crowd.

Psy wildebeest

Gnu Psych snowboard bindings are designed to make riding as easy as possible for beginners heading out into the mountains. One of the most tiring parts of a beginner snowboarder’s day is constantly getting up off the ground as you learn your turns and start moving up the mountain. It happens; we’ve all been there and we all know how hard it gets. So why not relieve the fatigue of the day a little with a binding step? The Gnu Psych features a solid aluminum baseplate for control and reliability, along with an additional padded ankle strap for comfort and energy absorption control.

