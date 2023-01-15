



Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter Wins Fashion Design Influencer of the Year Siesta Key star Juliette Porter wins Fashion Influencer of the Year at the American Influencer Awards for her swimwear company JMP The Label.



nap key Star Juliette Porter’s hard work with JMP The Label paid off as she won Fashion Design Influencer of the Year at the American Influencer Awards. Juliette expressed interest in starting a swimsuit business a few seasons ago. Coincidentally, at the same time, Juliette co-star Kelsey Owens was launching her swimwear brand, bykelseyowens. Juliette and Kelsey’s friendship was already on the rocks, and Juliette was adding fuel to the fire by starting a competing business. No one believed Juliette would stick to building her brand, but it turns out she did, while Kelsey seems to have closed hers. VIDEO OF THE DAY Juliette is now seeing the fruits of her labor. The American Influencer Awards and Juliet shared a joint Instagram post announcing Juliette’s victory. “@JuliettePorter, Fashion Design Influencer of the Year! Congratulations on your exciting victory!‘ reads the message. The message included a video of photos and clips of Juliette. In one clip, the nap key wears a red JMP The Label swimsuit. Juliette has received a lot of love and support from fans as well as her teammate Madisson Hausburg. “Ahhhhh!!! so deserved!“Madisson commented. Related: Siesta Key: Juliette Porter Interview

Juliette ended her relationship with Sam to focus on JMP The Label In May 2022, Juliette’s swimsuits were featured in an issue of Sports Illustrated, and the star couldn’t believe how far she had come. During nap key season 4b, Juliette was afraid of losing herself in her relationship with Sam Logan, and it was holding her business back. Juliette made the decision to move into her own apartment and end her relationship with Sam. Siesta Key: Moving to Miami focused on Juliette’s life in Miami as she runs her business and grows it. Juliette has come a long way since starting JMP The Label. She certainly proved anyone who didn’t believe in her wrong by never letting their discouraging comments get to her. Juliette is incredibly passionate about her business, and no one deserves the fashion influencer award more. Juliette’s goal with her company is to create swimwear that everyone can feel confident in, which includes women of all shapes and sizes. Body diversity is a top priority for the Juliette brand, which is why nap key fans are so supportive of JMP The Label. There were times early on when Juliette didn’t seem so serious about her brand, and she let travel and relationships take up more of her time than her business. Fortunately, the nap key The star has moved on from those days and is now a dedicated businesswoman. She also seems a lot happier earning her own money than when she lived off Sam’s. Hopefully, she takes some time off to celebrate her well-deserved victory. Then, when Juliette is ready, she can get back to work and prepare for whatever other accomplishments she is destined for. More: Why Juliette Porter Should Get A Siesta Key Spinoff Like The Hills nap key Removals in Miami airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV. Source: Juliet Porter/Instagram

