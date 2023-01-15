Kate’s uncle ‘saw red’ over Harry’s version of Charlotte’s row of bridesmaid dresses in a book | royal | News





Gary Goldsmith, the younger brother of the Princess of Wales’ mother Carole Middleton, said reading Princess Charlotte included in Prince Harry’s book made him “see red”. In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex provided his version of what happened behind closed doors between Kate and his then-fiancée Meghan as the Sussexes’ nuptials approached.

To do this, Harry shared a few private messages between the Princess and the Duchess focusing on questions regarding the dress Princess Charlotte was supposed to wear as bridesmaid at the May 19, 2018 wedding. One of Kate’s texts included in the book mentioned that the then three-year-old girl had “cried when she tried [the gown] at home”, because it was too loose and too long for her. Mr Goldsmith wrote in the Daily Mail: ‘It made me see red. How dare Harry share such confidence involving a young child?’ Kate’s uncle then criticized the Duke’s “recklessness” to talk about leaving the firm and the UK to protect the privacy of his wife and son as he “breached his niece’s confidentiality”. Defending Kate, Mr Goldsmith added that he did not believe the version of events presented by Harry, saying his niece would have ‘never made a fuss’ about a dress. LEARN MORE ABOUT THE ROW OF HONOR DRESS

Nonetheless, he added that he believed Kate would give Meghan flowers “to appease her” after the incident. He wrote: “Harry alleges Meghan was on the floor sobbing when he arrived home and Kate brought a bouquet the following day as a peace offering. “Such an elegant conciliatory gesture would be typical of my niece. I have no doubt that she would have brought flowers to Meghan because she is kind and empathetic and wanted to appease her.” In his article, Mr Goldsmith also called Spare a “petulant and selfish memoir” likely to do more harm than good to his relationship with the rest of society. READ MORE: Meghan and Harry’s ‘burning bridge’ isn’t over as more drama is likely

Meghan, who was particularly stressed at the time not only because of the upcoming wedding but also because of the chaos over her father’s care and health, was found “on the floor, sobbing” by Harry after his exchange of SMS with the Princess of Wales. Harry was “horrified” by the sight, but clarified he didn’t see the issue as “a disaster” but rather a temporary upheaval fueled by the stress his bride-to-be was experiencing. The Duke added: “It was intolerable but temporary. Kate had meant no harm, I told her.” Speaking about the row between the two royal spouses, Harry also claimed that Kate had “issues with the way Meg was planning her wedding. Something about a party for the page boys? It came and went.”

