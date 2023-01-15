MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date with sports stories like these and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters
Horns edge Texas Tech 72-70 for second straight win
AUSTIN (KXAN) The No. 10 Texas was down at halftime for the second straight game at Moody Center on Saturday, but as the cliché goes, the comeback was bigger than the setback.
The Longhorns rallied from a 10-point deficit early in the second period to beat Texas Tech 72-70 and hand the Red Raiders their fifth straight Big 12 conference loss. Texas came back from an 18-point deficit against the No. 17 TCU on Wednesday to win, and it was again Jabari Rice who sealed the victory from the foul line.
“I try to do whatever the team needs me to do,” Rice said. “We just needed to get more saves on the defensive side to create our offense. We moved the ball and things clicked.
As Texas clung to a 66-63 lead with 0:21 seconds left, Rice calmly stepped up to the foul line and drained five foul shots down the stretch, responding with a bucket each time. Texas Tech to keep the Longhorns ahead, similar to what he did against the Horned Frogs.
“He’s a winner and a badass,” Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams said of Rice. “He has this one fake plan that we’ve been talking about all week, and he’s put us on it multiple times. He comes off the bench and gives them a lot of energy and plays hard.
The Red Raiders did not go down without a fight. Pop Isaacs and De’Vion Harmon hit big 3-pointers with less than 30 seconds left in the game, but Texas made just enough from the free throw line to hang on, going 9 of 11 in Final 1 :37.
“We knew we would have a well-trained team ready to play at a high level,” Longhorns interim head coach Rodney Terry said. “They’re a team you can’t pay attention to and they could easily have had three wins instead of five losses.”
Texas Tech held a big advantage on the boards, 40-32, and Terry challenged the team at halftime when they went into the nine-point breakdown.
“We knew we would get their best games in terms of playing strength,” Terry said. “We needed to play with more confidence and make more decisive plays. We were a little shy to start the match, and we want to play in attack mode on both sides of the pitch.
In the second half, the Longhorns shot nearly 52% from the field, making 14 of 27 shots to trigger the comeback victory. In the first half, Texas was just 9-for-26 and 2-for-13 from 3-point range. The difference in attack between the first and second half was evident in those numbers alone.
One of Texas’ six 3-point shots in the second half came from senior guard Brock Cunningham. It was his only points of the game, but the big blow came at exactly the right time for Texas. With 1:06 left in the game and the Longhorns clinging to a 60-58 lead, Carr found a wide-open Cunningham, and the Westlake product took a shot off the top of the key to push the lead to multiple possessions.
Before Isaacs made a 3-pointer with 31.2 seconds left, Texas Tech hadn’t made a field in the previous 4:07. An out of bounds call that originally went to Texas was overruled in review to give the Red Raiders extra possession and Isaacs delivered.
Carr led Texas with 20 points on 7-of-18 shooting with six rebounds and three assists. Rice scored 18 points and was 8 for 10 from the foul line. Timmy Allen had 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting for the Longhorns, and he gave the team a boost early in the second half to help score the run that put them back in the game.
“We have a team with a lot of great players,” Carr said. “When a guy like Timmy gets into his groove, he’s able to push us forward.”
Texas blocked eight shots with Dylan Disu leading with four and the Longhorns had 7 interceptions. Texas narrowly led the turnover battle, forcing 15 and committing 14.
Isaacs led all scorers with 23 points on 7-of-19 shooting and 5-of-9 from 3-point range. Harmon had 13 points and Farwads Aimaq had 12 points for the Red Raiders.
Texas (15-2, 4-1 Big 12 Conference) travels to Ames, Iowa for a pivotal Big 12 game against the Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday. Texas Tech (10-7, 0-5) takes on Baylor at home on Tuesday.
