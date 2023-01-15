Horns edge Texas Tech 72-70 for second straight win

AUSTIN (KXAN) The No. 10 Texas was down at halftime for the second straight game at Moody Center on Saturday, but as the cliché goes, the comeback was bigger than the setback.

The Longhorns rallied from a 10-point deficit early in the second period to beat Texas Tech 72-70 and hand the Red Raiders their fifth straight Big 12 conference loss. Texas came back from an 18-point deficit against the No. 17 TCU on Wednesday to win, and it was again Jabari Rice who sealed the victory from the foul line.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date with sports stories like these and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

“I try to do whatever the team needs me to do,” Rice said. “We just needed to get more saves on the defensive side to create our offense. We moved the ball and things clicked.

As Texas clung to a 66-63 lead with 0:21 seconds left, Rice calmly stepped up to the foul line and drained five foul shots down the stretch, responding with a bucket each time. Texas Tech to keep the Longhorns ahead, similar to what he did against the Horned Frogs.

“He’s a winner and a badass,” Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams said of Rice. “He has this one fake plan that we’ve been talking about all week, and he’s put us on it multiple times. He comes off the bench and gives them a lot of energy and plays hard.

The Red Raiders did not go down without a fight. Pop Isaacs and De’Vion Harmon hit big 3-pointers with less than 30 seconds left in the game, but Texas made just enough from the free throw line to hang on, going 9 of 11 in Final 1 :37.

“We knew we would have a well-trained team ready to play at a high level,” Longhorns interim head coach Rodney Terry said. “They’re a team you can’t pay attention to and they could easily have had three wins instead of five losses.”

Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) drives around Texas Tech guard De’Vion Harmon (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas on Saturday, January 14, 2023. ( AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas forward Brock Cunningham, right, celebrates with fans after the team’s victory over Texas Tech in an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas forward Christian Bishop (32) celebrates a game against Texas Tech in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay )

Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice (10) looks to shoot Texas Tech forward Fardaws Aimaq (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas on Saturday January 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas Tech forward Daniel Batcho (12) is blocked by Texas forward Dillon Mitchell, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas , Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas Tech guard Jaylon Tyson (20) grabs a rebound off Texas forward Dylan Disu, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas on Saturday, 14 January 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs (2) drives around Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas on Saturday, January 14, 2023. ( AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs (2) heads for the basket against Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) and forward Dillon Mitchell (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas Tech guard Lamar Washington, right, heads for the basket against Texas forward Dylan Disu, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas interim head coach Rodney Terry talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech in Austin, Texas on Saturday, January 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) drives around Texas Tech forward Fardaws Aimaq (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas on Saturday January 14, 2023 (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice, center, battles Texas Tech guard Jaylon Tyson, left, and forward Fardaws Aimaq (11) for control of the ball during the second half of a basketball game NCAA University in Austin, Texas on Saturday, January 14. , 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams, left, talks to forward Kevin Obanor (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice (10) heads for the basket against Texas Tech guard De’Vion Harmon (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, January 14, 2023. (AP Photo / Éric Gay)

Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs (2) heads for the basket against Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) and forward Dillon Mitchell (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) and forward Timmy Allen (0) celebrate with fans after their win over Texas Tech in an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas on Saturday, January 14 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) and guard Sir’Jabari Rice (10) celebrate their victory over Texas Tech in an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas on Saturday, January 14 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) and guard Sir’Jabari Rice (10) celebrate their victory over Texas Tech in an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas on Saturday, January 14 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) drives around Texas Tech forward Fardaws Aimaq, second from right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas on Saturday January 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Arterio Morris (2) celebrates with fans after scoring against Texas Tech in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/ Eric Gay)

Texas forward Timmy Allen, right, runs past Texas Tech forward Kevin Obanor, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas on Saturday, 14 January 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) shoots past Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo /Eric Gay)

Texas Tech held a big advantage on the boards, 40-32, and Terry challenged the team at halftime when they went into the nine-point breakdown.

“We knew we would get their best games in terms of playing strength,” Terry said. “We needed to play with more confidence and make more decisive plays. We were a little shy to start the match, and we want to play in attack mode on both sides of the pitch.

In the second half, the Longhorns shot nearly 52% from the field, making 14 of 27 shots to trigger the comeback victory. In the first half, Texas was just 9-for-26 and 2-for-13 from 3-point range. The difference in attack between the first and second half was evident in those numbers alone.

One of Texas’ six 3-point shots in the second half came from senior guard Brock Cunningham. It was his only points of the game, but the big blow came at exactly the right time for Texas. With 1:06 left in the game and the Longhorns clinging to a 60-58 lead, Carr found a wide-open Cunningham, and the Westlake product took a shot off the top of the key to push the lead to multiple possessions.

Before Isaacs made a 3-pointer with 31.2 seconds left, Texas Tech hadn’t made a field in the previous 4:07. An out of bounds call that originally went to Texas was overruled in review to give the Red Raiders extra possession and Isaacs delivered.

Carr led Texas with 20 points on 7-of-18 shooting with six rebounds and three assists. Rice scored 18 points and was 8 for 10 from the foul line. Timmy Allen had 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting for the Longhorns, and he gave the team a boost early in the second half to help score the run that put them back in the game.

“We have a team with a lot of great players,” Carr said. “When a guy like Timmy gets into his groove, he’s able to push us forward.”

Texas blocked eight shots with Dylan Disu leading with four and the Longhorns had 7 interceptions. Texas narrowly led the turnover battle, forcing 15 and committing 14.

Isaacs led all scorers with 23 points on 7-of-19 shooting and 5-of-9 from 3-point range. Harmon had 13 points and Farwads Aimaq had 12 points for the Red Raiders.

Texas (15-2, 4-1 Big 12 Conference) travels to Ames, Iowa for a pivotal Big 12 game against the Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday. Texas Tech (10-7, 0-5) takes on Baylor at home on Tuesday.