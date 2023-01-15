Baylor Beatdown: OSU falls to Bears in explosive fashion | Sports





Baylor took a 3-0 lead 17 seconds into their game against OSU on Saturday night, and the Bears (12-5, 2-3) never let go, defending their ground en route to a dominating 74-58 win over the Cowboys (9-8, 1-4). After starting the game on a 13-0 run, the Cowboys got back into the fight, cutting the deficit to as little as two points midway through the first half. We dug ourselves a hole, thanks to our kids for finding the strength in them to fight and giving us a chance to be in the game in the first half, coach Mike Boynton said. However, a pitiful shooting performance derailed any hopes of a comeback, as the 16-point loss is the Cowboys’ biggest loss of the season. The Cowboys entered Waco as the 239th-ranked team in three-point percentage, shooting 32.65 percent from beyond the season arc. Still, they attempted 33 shots from deep, connecting just seven, virtually pulling themselves out of the game. We had some good looks in the first half but just didn’t get them and then we did a few more in the second half, Boynton said. We have to be more consistently better on the attacking side. With Moussa Cissé ruled out for the third game in a row with an ankle injury, the Cowboys were shorthanded in the rebounding department, with Baylor controlling the offensive and defensive glass, passing the Cowboys at a 41-rate. 30. Despite Cisses’ absence, the Boyntons side still found success in the paint, tallying 24 of their points downstairs, further solidifying their dodgy attacking approach. In the first two games without Cisse, senior big man Kalib Boone has played a pivotal role in the Cowboys’ offense, averaging 12 field goal attempts and 19.5 points in those contests. Against the Bears however, Boone was no factor, finding the back of the net for the first time with three minutes remaining on a free throw, as he attempted just 4 field goals and totaled eight points, all of which came in garbage time. . Due to the Cowboys’ lack of offense inside the perimeter, their free throw opportunities were also limited, shooting 5-8 from the line while the Bears fired 22 free throws, sinking 15 of them. With the loss, the Cowboys drop to 1-4 in conference, as they begin to lose their spot in the highly talented Big 12 with a Bedlam home game next on the schedule. I still feel very confident in this team that would soon solve this problem, Boynton said. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ocolly.com/sports/baylor-beatdown-osu-falls-against-bears-in-blowout-fashion/article_b9c56c10-947b-11ed-8a06-5b4a9758dcaa.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos