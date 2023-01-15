Kendall Jenner shows off her boobs in a sheer black dress as she poses seductively on her bed

Kendall Jenner shared sultry snaps on Instagram over the weekend as she teased her bosom in semi-sheer black Ludovic de Saint-Sernin dress.

The 27-year-old Hulu personality stretched out on her luxurious oversized bed as she flirted with the camera.

While engaging her more than 271 million followers on the photo-sharing platform, she used a black cat emoji as her caption.

Tantalizing: Kendall Jenner shared sultry snaps on Instagram over the weekend as she teased her bosom in a sheer black Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress

Styled by his family’s staple Daniel MichelJenner accentuated her supermodel curves in the custom dress.

The moody footage gave viewers an intimate, up-close look at the details of the star’s ensemble, which she styled with a pair of strappy black Manolo Blahnik heels.

The asymmetrical look featured a single strap that extended to a choker necklace with a flower accessory in a bright red hue.

To give her her full moment in the spotlight, the runway regular pulled her chocolate brown hair up into a loose bun.

Sultry: The 27-year-old Hulu personality stretched out on her luxurious oversized bed as she flirted with the camera

Minimal: Engaging her 271 million followers on the photo-sharing platform, she used a black cat emoji as the caption

The locks were styled in a center part with a curtain that framed the face of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kendall took a minimalist approach, skipping jewelry except for a pair of hoop earrings.

Her outfit was completed with the addition of simple warm-toned makeup that highlighted her features.

The stunner brought out her doe eyes with long, natural-looking lashes and light mascara on the lower lash line.

wow! Styled by her family’s favorite Dani Michelle, Jenner accentuated her model curves in the LdSS custom dress MIRAGE LOOK 7

Cheese! Kendall flashed her wide smile in one of the Instagram carousel photos

Her cheeks were lightly contoured and dusted with a layer of pink blush, and she finished the makeup with a matte lip stain.

The 818 Tequila founder showed off a shiny black manicure and pedicure combination on her natural nails.

The look was organized for a special birthday party for her friend Lori Harvey, who turned 26 on Friday.

Jenner also took to Instagram’s Stories feature to share more from her night out.

She featured a clip from her Calabasas mansion as she recorded a brief clip of herself walking towards a full-length mirror.

Features: The moody footage gave viewers an intimate and up-close look at the details of the star’s ensemble