Joe Fresh and Sasha Exeter launch studio-inspired collection





Joe Fresh is once again teaming up with Canadian content creator and entrepreneur Sasha Exeter for the launch of a studio-inspired collection. Joe Fresh and Sasha Exeter launch a studio-inspired collection. -Joe Fresh Dubbed the “All The Right Moves” collection, it was designed to encourage people to feel good and move, and will launch online on January 18 and in select stores on January 19. The collection features seven pieces available in sizes XS-3X, including fitted leggings, matching sports bra, fleece jacket, joggers and pullover. Finally, at the heart of the collection is the return of the customer favorite Sasha Catsuit. Returning better than before, the fitted jumpsuit features a round neck and criss-cross back detailing, and is now available in two colorways, black and a new neutral. “I really wanted to give my audience a collection that could be worn to and from a studio and could transition easily into streetwear as well,” Exeter said. “As my brand continues to evolve, it has been great to work alongside Joe Fresh to bring my community a higher collection. Joe Fresh always does an amazing job of providing great pieces of activewear to a great price.These are pieces I would wear in my everyday life, and I hope everyone loves them as much as I do. Exeter have been a longtime partner of Joe Fresh with the All The Right Moves collection marking a fifth collaboration. Since they began collaborating over seven years ago, Joe Fresh and Exeter have evolved to create collections and lifestyle pieces that Canadians love. Most recently, in the summer of 2022, they launched a summer sports capsule collection featuring activewear. “Watching the last five collections evolve has not only been inspiring, but has given direction to the All the Right Moves collaboration. I am very happy to see the return of the catsuit, a customer favorite,” said Heesun Lim, Design Director of Joe Fresh. . “We’re also introducing new design features, like the addition of supportive mesh to the jumpsuit and leggings, the addition of PrimaLoft to the fleece jacket, cutouts to the tank top, and intricate straps on the sports bra. .” In Canada, Joe Fresh products are available at over 1,450 retail outlets and internationally through local partners in the United States.

