The Chaos Theory of Gen Z Fashion

The big mystery of The White Lotuss second season was supposed to be who died at the end. But throughout the season, it was continually overshadowed by a more pressing one: what the hell was Portia wearing?

Haley Lu Richardson’s character, fresh out of undergrad, first appeared on screen wearing a chartreuse and aquamarine patterned sweater vest with a choker; later, his cropped Tommy Hilfiger rugby shirt clashed dramatically with his drawstring linen trousers. Then she wore a… zebra-print bikini top? With a rainbow sweater on it? The moment she appeared onscreen in a Lee Pipes shirt straight after a cosmic, psychedelic Spice Girl-esque headband and flares, Twitter users were talking about it. And what was the crochet bob about?

Younger, more fashion-conscious viewers insisted that the outfits worked; older viewers’ brains snapped. Portia is TV’s best-dressed character, said Harpers Bazaar, while The New York Times proclaimed The Misfires Are the Point. The show’s costume designer defended her style choices in an interview with W: Portia is consumed by TikTok and the talk. … So we thought it would make sense for her to do her best and follow the hodgepodge trends.

What much of America was seeing on screen for the first time, Johnny Cirillo, the street photographer behind the popular Instagram account @watchingnewyork, has been seeing young people in the most stylish neighborhoods of New York. Before the pandemic, I noticed a lot more monochrome. Beige top and bottom, white top and bottom, black top and bottom. After the pandemic, things got really rowdy, Cirillo says. But his recent photos, he says, have been a parade of creases and contrasting ’90s-style patterns, an explosion of hot pinks and electric blues and bright reds not to mention more skin. Before, you didn’t see bras as much as tops or see-throughs, he says.

Portia, in other words, was for many Americans the first glimpse of a Gen Z aesthetic. When society was abruptly sucked into the COVID-19 tunnel in 2020, millennials were still the dominant force in the fashion ; the oldest members of Gen Z were just 23, young, independent consumers. Now, as many Americans stumble into the light on the other end, their blinking, squinting eyes are adjusting to the sight of Gen Z assuming authority and relaxing the rules of presentable adult attire, mixing patterns , discordant colors and silhouettes in chaotic combinations. and again highlight never-before-seen body parts. On city streets across the United States, hipsters look different; Kylie Jenner wannabes gave up the habitat to Ella Emhoff followers. They came out of the pandemic era both euphoric and world-weary, ready to partake again in the world as they knew it before and burn it all down. As Cirillo says, I think people have come out of their shells.

Maybe some people quietly sensed it happening, the subtle change in the air. But it knocked Emma McClendon down like a gust of wind. McClendon is one of America’s few true authorities on cool pants; she literally wrote the book about them, Denim: Fashions Frontier, in 2016. So you can imagine McClendon’s consternation that fall when she emerged from her upstate pandemic hideaway, started a new job as a co-worker. taught fashion at St. Johns University in Queens and found out pants weren’t cool.

The 36-year-old former curator of the Museum of the Fashion Institute of Technology started the class by engaging her students on the topic of denim. Immediately the ooof of it all set in. Loose cuts, they said, were ideal; flared, low waist, wide legs. And most importantly, enough length to send fabric cascading and piling up over shoes. Clearly, McClendon’s skinny, fitted, ankle-cropped pants, his go-to professional look, had been overshadowed by… well, a host of decidedly weirder, more theatrical styles. Listening to his students and looking at their clothes, I thought McClendon was quiet for a moment, remembering that Wow, my pants just didn’t fit.

Soon she saw chaos organized all around her. His students’ clothing choices were harsh, loud, strange; their carefree and casual outfits, often juxtaposing the skinny and delicate with the comically oversized. For McClendon, the student body, sometimes even the individual student, sounded like a boisterous pastiche of late 20th century styles. There were miniskirts. Slip-on dresses. Bra tops, especially paired with gigantic blazers. Imposing boots and moccasins with notched soles. Skirts for men, cargo pockets for women. Used items of all colors, shapes and eras. It’s like a costume for Clueless meets a construction worker. In, like, Working Girl. And then there’s also a ’90s grunge aspect to it, McClendon says. It’s a lot of stuff that, a few years ago, if you had asked me, I would have said, it never comes back.

Back in the monochrome before-times, the era of mom jeans, turtlenecks, androgynous straight silhouettes and a general convergence between menswear and modest womenswear was, for a time, the hottest . Even the crop tops were demure. Thanks to those days of sky-high sizes, all you got was that bit of the upper (belly) part of the ribcage, McClendon says.

Post-pandemic, it’s open belly button season again. And other parts of the body. Sex is back in fashion, and so is gender: men’s and women’s clothing has again diverged, but who wears what can no longer be safely assumed. What we were seeing were clothes that we would typically consider hyper-gendered, McClendon says. But we play with them in such a way as to avoid gender. (See: Steve Lacy and Lil Nas Xs love dresses. Emma Chamberlains baggy dad jeans. Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerbers cargo pants.)

Many youthful everyday styles are made up à la carte on both sides of the genre buffet. When I wake up in the morning and feel… provocative or sexy and confident, I want to wear something more feminine, says Brenna Gentner, an 18-year-old from Chandler, Ariz., and freshman year at the Parsons School of Design. When she’s feeling more laid back, she gravitates towards more masculine styles for more comfort.

On the day Gentner spoke to The Washington Post, she wore a red lace lingerie top over a second-hand Ed Hardy shirt. I really wanted to take these pieces of lingerie and give them new meaning, says Gentner. And be sexy without having to be, you know, secluded in a sacred space.

Cirillo posits that young adults in urban centers across the Americas became restless and began taking new risks during the pandemic. People revealed a bit more when they wore their masks, he says. It was almost like this secret identity: Well, I always wanted to do this, but I didn’t have the confidence to do it. Then they ditched their streamlined, work-optimized and safe silhouettes in favor of bold, one-of-a-kind pieces often found through thrift stores. Which, perhaps not coincidentally, is a practice Gen Z has easily revitalized.

Dressing for elation or to boost confidence or, damn it, just to feel something again has recently been dubbed dressing for dopamine, notes Rachel Tashjian, director of fashion information at Harpers Bazaar and author of the popular Opulent Tips newsletter (as well as the Harpers Bazaar story calling Portia TV’s best-dressed character). Or as Ditte Reffstrup, creative director of Danish luxury brand Ganni, calls it, covid revenge dressing. Ganni has been working to meet demand for a sexier look, Reffstrup says. So many people have a major urge to go wild a bit because they’ve missed so much.

Brands, to their credit, have done their best to keep up with the dramatic changes in what consumers want: Ganni announced collaborations with popular names from the 90s and 2000s like Levis, New Balance and Juicy Couture. At the first sign of a pendulum throwback to baggy pants, J. Crew introduced their instantly adored Giant Chino (designed for men but loved by everyone); Everlane started selling women’s casual draped pants (or, as Vogue calls them, puddle pants). Both brands confirm that they have struggled to keep models in stock; The Everlanes waiting list sometimes has 6,000 consumers.

In short, after the pandemic, many people started to dress in this exuberant and expressive way. That’s how I would very broadly define Gen Z style, says Tashjian. Now even minimalism is so weird, she adds with a laugh; it’s undulating, quirky, personality driven. It went from, like, Le Corbusier to Brancusi!