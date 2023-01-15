Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in Sheer Black Dress at Lori Harvey’s Star-Studded Birthday Party





Kendall Jenner left little to the imagination when she stepped out for Lori Harvey’s 26th birthday party in Los Angeles on Friday night. The 27-year-old model went braless under a semi-sheer black one-shoulder Ludovic de Saint Sernin maxi dress as he attended the party at the Fleur Room Lounge in West Hollywood. The gauzy, form-fitting dress from “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” featured an asymmetrical choker-style top section that featured a large red faux lily. Jenner wore strappy black heels and carried a black clutch. She accessorized with large gold hoop earrings and wore black nail polish. KENDALL JENNER POSES TOPLESS BY THE POOL TO PROMOTE 818 TEQUILA BRAND The Kardashians star’s hair was styled in a bun with several loose strands framing her face. Jenner was joined at the party by her close friends Justin and Hailey Bieber, with whom she recently rang in the New Year in Aspen, Colorado. Other guests included Lizzo, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Nas X, Tyga, Kiernan Shipka, Chantel Jeffries and Cher’s boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards. It wasn’t the first time the model had sported a nipple-baring look. During an interview for Vogue’s “Life in Looks” series last September, Jenner explained that she went braless while walking the runway at her first fashion show in 2014. The 818 Tequila founder walked the Marc Jacobs fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week wearing a brown v-neck long sleeve sweater and khaki pants. “It was actually my first high-end fashion show, and it was for Marc Jacobs “, Jenner told the outlet. “I actually couldn’t believe I was there. Oddly, I had little nerves and I think it was because my shoes were relatively flat, they weren’t a big high heel. I was pretty cool even though my boobs were out,” Jenner said. Jenner also talked about going to her agency for walking lessons before the show because it was her first. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “I remember walking into my agency and kind of taking a walking lesson because I didn’t necessarily know what I was doing. I think I took tipping too seriously and I ended up being really stiff when I got to the track. I’ve learned a lot since then,” she explained. Jenner also explained that she wasn’t terribly nervous about walking the runway in her revealing outfit. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “I remember getting a call from my agent saying Marc and Katie wanted to put me in this kind of sheer top and I was like I was a game, like I didn’t mind. I’m very good with the nipple.” It didn’t make me more nervous,” the model recalled. Fox News Digital’s Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.

