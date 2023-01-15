



COLOMBIA, South Carolina The Texas A&M men’s basketball team snapped a six-game losing streak against the South Carolina Gamecocks with ruthless precision in a dominating 94-53 win at Colonial Life Arena. The Aggies won their sixth straight game while going 4-0 in Southeastern Conference play for a second straight year and setting a variety of scoring and winning margin records. The 41-point margin of victory was the highest against an SEC foe, eclipsing a 34-point margin of victory in a 79-45 road win over Georgia on Jan. 16, 2016. It was the second-largest margin of victory against any conference. opponent, only behind 44-point margins against Texas Tech in 2007-08 and Texas in 1958-59. The 94 points were the most against an SEC opponent, eclipsing the 91-point effort against the Georgia Bulldogs last season. Texas A&M led from wire to wire as the defense was relentless and the offense was hot and never really cooled. The Aggies allowed just 18 points in the first half while nearing their season-high 50 points before the break. It was the fewest first-half points in 2022-23 (previous low was 22 points by Loyola Chicago) was the lowest against an SEC opponent since Missouri scored 18 first-half points -time in 2020 The Aggies went to 54.8% from the field, which was a season high, and the team had another solid outing from the 3-point line (9 of 20). Defensively, the Aggies limited South Carolina to 29.2 percent from the field in the first half and just 38.0 percent for the game. The Aggies notched a season-high 48 rebounds while having a whopping 32-rebound advantage over the Gamecocks. Five Aggies posted double-digit points with the second year Wade Taylor IV leading with 20 points, as he shot 8 of 10, including 4 of 6 from the arc. Other double digit Aggies were Jules Marble with 14, Dexter Dennis with 13 and Henry Coleman II and KK Robinson with 12. Coleman III had a game-high 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double and third of the season. post game quote

The head coach BuzzWilliams On what the team has been doing well defensively lately “I think our staff has done a really good job in the first two weeks of SEC play taking the bulk of what we’re doing defensively and then what’s opponent-specific. What adjustments do we need to make? to bring ? Devin Johnson is our defensive coordinator and he’s been superb in those adjustments. I also think our guys should get some credit because those real-time adjustments, when that’s not the core of what you’re doing, to win in this league you have to be on point. I think our guys were able to be consistent in their training reps and those tweaks and combo reps really helped.” Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Texas A&M 94, South Carolina 53

Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, South Carolina)

The Aggies improve to 12-5 overall, 4-0 in SEC action, 2-0 in SEC road games and 3-1 overall in road games.

The win gave the Aggies their first six-game winning streak of the season.

The Maroon & White improve to 5-9 all-time against the Gamecocks, ending a six-game losing streak against South Carolina. TEAM NOTES Texas A&M’s 94 points are the most against an SEC opponent since joining the conference in 2012-13.

The Aggies’ 41-point win is the biggest margin of victory against an SEC opponent. (34-point win over Georgia in 2016).

The Maroon & White held South Carolina to just 18 first-half points, the fewest first-half points the Aggies have allowed this season.

The Aggies shot 55% from the field (34 of 62), scoring a season high in field goal percentage. The 34 field goals made also mark a season high.

Texas A&M edged South Carolina with a 48-16 rebound margin. The Aggies’ 48 rebounds are a season high.

The Aggies limited the Gamecocks to a season-low 16 rebounds. The last time South Carolina had fewer than 20 rebounds against an SEC opponent was in 2007.

Texas A&M’s 20 offensive rebounds tie a season high that was previously set against Murray State on Nov. 7, 2022.

The Maroon & White scored 27 second-chance points and limited the Gamecocks to just seven.

The Aggies had five players finish in double digits for the first time since Dec. 3, 2022 against Boise State.

A&M had a player record a double-double for the second game in a row, recording the fifth double-double of the season.

Texas A&M used the starting combination of Henry Coleman III , Dexter Dennis , Jules Marble , Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV for the eighth time this season (7-1). INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Henry Coleman III Recorded his second straight double-double after finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Recorded his third double-double of the season and eighth of his career.

Tied his season high in rebounds with 11.

Has double-digit rebounds for the third time this year and the ninth time in his career.

Led the team in rebounds for the fifth time this year and 23 rd of her career.

of her career. Distributed three assists and grabbed two interceptions. Dexter Dennis Recorded double-digit points for the third consecutive game after finishing with 13.

Collected eight rebounds and had one steal.

Recorded double digits for the seventh time this season and 57e of her career. Andrew Gordon Drained a three and went 2 of 4 from the field to score five runs.

Finished with a rebound, a steal and an assist. Hayden Hefner Drained two triples to finish with six points.

Tied his season high in assists with three.

Recorded a rebound and a steal. Jules Marble Collected 14 points after finishing 4 of 8 from the field and 6 of 7 from the charity strip.

Recorded double-digit points for the fourth straight game.

Tied his career in blocks with two and also had a steal.

Double digits recorded for 10e time of the season and 18e of her career. Tyrece Radford Finished with four points and six rebounds.

Distributed three assists and stole a steal. Khalen Robinson Recorded a season-high 12 points after finishing 3 of 4 from the field and 6 of 7 from the charity strip.

Carried in three rebounds, a career high.

Finished in double figures for the first time this season and the second time in his career. Wade Taylor IV Led all players with 20 points after finishing 8 of 10 from the field and 4 of 6 from three.

Scored 20 or more points for the fifth time this season and sixth of his career.

Double digits recorded for 14 e times this season and 29 e time in his career.

times this season and 29 time in his career. Drained four 3-pointers.

Led the team in points for the seventh time this season.

Tied his career high in rebounds with five. Solomon Washington Collected a career-high six rebounds.

Tied his career high in blocks with two.

Also scored three points. Read the full article

